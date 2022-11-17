How to Invite Friends in Warzone 2.0 : Alternative to the Error, Solution Explained

In this article, we will look at how you can invite your friends to Warzone 2.0 despite players’ inability to do so.

It has been a while since the release of Warzone 2.0, yet players are discovering many glitches and bugs in the game. The most trivial yet important one is the inability to invite friends to the same lobby and group up for public matches. Activision has not fixed it yet, but there is one thing we can do about it. There are things you can do before The Devs fix this bug; until then, follow along.

Bug Fix to Help Invite Friends in Warzone 2.0: Simple Solution Explained



You’re not the only player out there having a problem, as most of the community cannot play with their friends even though they have waited a long time for this. The solution is quite simple. Inviting your Friends to a group using the Channels tab is much easier than the traditional process. Here is how you invite friends through Channels.

First, you will need to click on the Channels button. It looks like a pair of headphones on the top right of the Warzone 2.0 Main Menu. There will be a new channel; join it and click on the “invite to channel” button. Your friend list opens up. From there, you need to look for the friend you would like to invite. When the invite goes out to your friend, they should easily be able to accept the invitation, and you guys will be on the same channel.

If the fix does not work, make sure you exit the game, wait for a while and then enter again. Even if that does not work, just wait for Activision to fix it. Given that Warzone 2.0 just released, it will take a while.

