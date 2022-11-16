Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will commence soon. With this update, Activision will introduce the Battle Pass as a multi-sector combat map as opposed to the previously known tier system. The pass will contain cosmetics and operator skins. As the season progresses, several in-game items will also be introduced.

Here are the details regarding Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass features

A trailer highlighting the key features of the Season 1 Battle Pass was launched by Activision. It showed how the combat-style battle pass was segregated into multiple sectors ranging from A0 to A20. These sectors are connected and contain a High-Value Target, which is essential for all. There are also four additional items that players need to unlock before they can unlock the HVT items. This is a step-by-step process and unlocking sectors is not skippable.

There are over 100 free tier items out of which 20 are free. While exploring the sectors, players will have to look for Battle Pass Token Tier Skips that will enable them to unlock items across the maps.

Season 1 will also see the introduction of a new operator: Zeus who will get instantly unlocked for those who buy the premium Battle Pass. It will also ensure players get a 10% BP boost along with the few blueprints and gun screen. All of these are highly customizable and will be able to tell you the real-world date and time.

Free items in MW2 and Warzone 2

The aforementioned free items will include the Victus XMR sniper rifle and the BAS-P submachine gun. BAS-P submachine gun has an aggressive fire rate and the modular frame is an HVT item that can be found in sector A6. The Victus XMR sniper rifle is a bolt-action sniper rifle that uses .50 cal BMG ammunition, and the gun is also an HVT item available in sector A7.

Not just weapons, but a plethora of operator skins can be found in the sectors as HVT items. The Unseen is a KorTac in-Sim operator skin can be seen in sector A9. Ursidae is a Zero operator skin that can be unlocked in sector A11.

Players who are able to complete all the sectors will move ahead to the Victory Sector, which has additional items that can be unlocked.

Season 1 Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass price

While the price has not been announced, players can expect it to be 1,000 CoD Points. In addition to this, there is likely to be a much-advanced version of the pass. It will give players items like Tier Skips, and Legendary Operator Skin.

