All New Opeators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1: Messi, Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. Legends Release Date

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 brings us football legends like Messi, Paul Pogba and Neymar along with a couple more soldiers.

Since Warzone 2.0 is close to release, Activision gave us a tease of the new operators the players will be able to play as. Along with that, we also got to know who we are getting for the MW2 battle pass. The three football players will be unlockable for a limited time only. We will discuss their release dates in the next section.

In addition to these legends, we will get legendary operators such as Gaz, Zeus and Klaus. Let us discuss their backstory and availability in the next section.

Also Read: Call of Duty Warzone 2 system requirements for PC: Expected minimum and recommended specs

Zeus, Gaz and Klaus Backstory: Warzone 2.0

Ready up and prepare to drop in November 16 🪂#ModernWarfare2 and #Warzone2 Season 01 is incoming with a highly anticipated BR experience, all-new DMZ mode, reimagined MP maps, an all-new Battle Pass System, and a whole lot more 🔥 #CODBlog intel: https://t.co/cIe8PcGYaI pic.twitter.com/fkgj23t03Q — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

Zeus served in the Nigerian Army Special Forces, and his name comes from the Thunder Corps, a counter-terrorist organization. His parents were killed by Al Qatala, which is a terrorist organization. That is why he decided to be a counter-terrorist and a man on a mission to fight fire with fire.

Gaz is Captain Price’s special soldier, a right-hand man. He is an essential part of Task Force 141 and in the campaign. Now he will be in the multiplayer and will be in a bundle assigned for him during the mid-season. Many people have already seen how he rolls since we take control of him during the campaign.

Klaus is a Danish Special Operatives Unit and is considered a legend. His valiant dedication to carrying a wounded soldier 18 miles under enemy fire was discussed in every barrack. He will be unlockable in the bundle, the same as Gaz. Moreover, his natural analysis of the terrain and optimism in battle is unmatched.

Messi, Pogba and Neymar Jr. Release Date

These three football legends will be available in a limited-time special event beginning on these dates.

Neymar Jr . – 21st November

. – 21st November Paul Pogba – 25th November

– 25th November Lionel Messi – 29th November

Warzone 2.0 will be available on all consoles on 16th November.

Also Read: Best HDR Class Loadout: Why Should You Use This Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty Warzone?