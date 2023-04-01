Warzone 2 gets scoring adjustments in March 31 patch
Danyal Arabi
|Published 01/04/2023
Call of Duty Warzone 2 received a small server-side patch earlier today. While no download is required on the client-side, a bunch of server-side glitches and issues have been fixed. The main focus of the update is to adjust scoring for Resurgence on Ashika Island. A bunch of exploits including one-way bullets have been fixed in the update as well. Here’s a full list of the fixes.
Warzone 2 March 31, 2023 patch notes
Triple-Double + Shipment 24/7 = 🔥📈
Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP now live until April 3rd at 10AM PT in #MWII and Call of Duty #Warzone2. pic.twitter.com/sKh2hN5EOO
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 31, 2023
GLOBAL
GENERAL
- Stability
- This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes
GAMEPLAY
Gameplay Adjustments
Ashika Island | Resurgence
- Score Events
- The time removed from the Resurgence Timer by the following Score Events has been adjusted as follows:
- Armor Break
- 1 second, down from 2
- Enemy Downed
- 4 seconds, down from 5
- Enemy Eliminated
- 4 seconds, down from 5
- Headshot
- 1 second, down from 2
- Armor Break
- The time removed from the Resurgence Timer by the following Score Events has been adjusted as follows:
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with Tuning that allowed Sprint to Fire Speeds to be increased beyond intended levels
- This fix also considerably decreases the negative impact of tuning against Sprint to Fire Speed
- Fixed various issues that could cause some Players to become stuck in certain areas around Ashika Island in Battle Royale
- Fixed an exploit allowing Players to enter the Map geography with an ATV on Ashika Island
- Fixed an issue that allowed one-way bullet penetration in some spots on Himmelmatt Expo
- Fixed an issue that caused some UI text to overlap in Multiplayer Lobbies
- Addressed an issue where some Players couldn’t access the Social menu while in Building 21 in DMZ
RECENTLY UPDATED
- Fixed an issue causing a “Quit to Desktop” popup to appear when pressing escape to go back to COD HQ on PC
- Fixed an issue preventing some Operators from being selectable in Battle Royale and DMZ
While not as game changing as other patches, the bug fixes on Ashika Island have made it a lot more playable. Players can no longer exploit map glitches to get free shots from under the map either.