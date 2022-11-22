NFS Unbound official PC system requirements and global unlock times revealed
Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 22, 2022
The latest NFS Unbound info drop has a bunch of details in store. Not only will the game be 60 fps across all consoles, but the PC system requirements have also been revealed. Starting November 24, users can pre-load the game ahead of launch. While Palace Edition owners get three days of early access, regular users must wait till December 2 to play the game. It has also been confirmed that the game will support cross-play at launch.
Here are all the details, including the pre-load unlock times.
NFS Unbound pre-load available from November 24
Preload timings
- PC – Nov 24, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET
- Steam – Nov 28, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET
- Xbox Series X|S – Nov 24, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET
- PlayStation
- Palace Edition – Nov 26, 2022, at 11 PM PT / Nov 27, 2022, at 0700 UTC / 0800 CET
- Standard Edition – Nov 29, 2022, at 11 PM PT / Nov 30, 2022, at 0700 UTC / 0800 CET
Release dates
- NFS Unbound Palace Edition launches on Nov 28, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET
- NFS Unbound Standard Edition launches Dec 1, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET
- EA Play/EA Play Pro launches Nov 28, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET
- EA Play – Play the 10-hour trial of Need for Speed UnboundStandard Edition (and keep your progress when you buy the game)
- EA Play Pro – Get the full Palace Edition of Need for Speed Unbound with your EA Play Pro subscription.
PC REQUIREMENTS
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card
- Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50GB+
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 or Equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 or Equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card
- Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50GB+
As a next-gen-only title, Need for Speed Unbound will be available on PC (EA app, Origin, Steam, Epic Games), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Users with previous-gen hardware won’t be getting a port of the game.
