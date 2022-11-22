NFS Unbound official PC system requirements and global unlock times revealed

The latest NFS Unbound info drop has a bunch of details in store. Not only will the game be 60 fps across all consoles, but the PC system requirements have also been revealed. Starting November 24, users can pre-load the game ahead of launch. While Palace Edition owners get three days of early access, regular users must wait till December 2 to play the game. It has also been confirmed that the game will support cross-play at launch.

Here are all the details, including the pre-load unlock times.

Also read: GTA Online weekly update for November 22, 2022: New heist challenge, rewards, and black friday discounts



NFS Unbound pre-load available from November 24

You asked and we listened🫡 Pre-Order Need for Speed Unbound: Palace Edition today for 3 Day Early Access to Lakeshore#needforspeedhttps://t.co/C3koqVf1DQ pic.twitter.com/ZBTE4Wk1ir — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) November 21, 2022

Preload timings

PC – Nov 24, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET Steam – Nov 28, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET

– Nov 24, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET Xbox Series X|S – Nov 24, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET

– Nov 24, 2022, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET PlayStation Palace Edition – Nov 26, 2022, at 11 PM PT / Nov 27, 2022, at 0700 UTC / 0800 CET Standard Edition – Nov 29, 2022, at 11 PM PT / Nov 30, 2022, at 0700 UTC / 0800 CET



Release dates

NFS Unbound Palace Edition launches on Nov 28, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET

launches on Nov 28, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET NFS Unbound Standard Edition launches Dec 1, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET

launches Dec 1, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET EA Play/EA Play Pro launches Nov 28, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET

launches Nov 28, 2022, 11 PM PT / Nov 29, 7 AM UTC / 8 AM CET EA Play – Play the 10-hour trial of Need for Speed UnboundStandard Edition (and keep your progress when you buy the game)

– Play the 10-hour trial of Need for Speed UnboundStandard Edition (and keep your progress when you buy the game) EA Play Pro – Get the full Palace Edition of Need for Speed Unbound with your EA Play Pro subscription.

PC REQUIREMENTS

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

As a next-gen-only title, Need for Speed Unbound will be available on PC (EA app, Origin, Steam, Epic Games), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Users with previous-gen hardware won’t be getting a port of the game.

Also read: Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation goes live: New weapons, vehicle, and specialist