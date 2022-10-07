“What a catch by Mitchell Starc”: Mitchell Starc grabs blinder to dismiss Kyle Mayers in Brisbane T20I

Mitchell Starc grabs blinder: The Australian spearhead put on display swift reflexes to pick his first wicket today.

During the second T20I of West Indies’ tour of Australia 2022 in Brisbane, Australia have set West Indies a 179-run target after being asked to bat first by visiting captain Nicholas Pooran.

Opening batter David Warner emerged as the pick of the Australian batters after top-scoring with his 75 (41) comprising of 10 fours and three sixes. Warner, who batted at a strike rate of 182.92, scored his 23rd T20I half-century, 11th under captain Aaron Finch (15), sixth at home and fifth against West Indies.

Australia losing three wickets within 13 deliveries put them in a spot of bother in the middle overs before batter Tim David stitched a rescue act. Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 13th over, David scored a counterattacking 42 (20) inclusive of four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 210.

West Indies new ball bowler Alzarri Joseph was their best bowler at the Gabba tonight on the back of bowling figures of 4-0-21-3. Other than Joseph, pacer Obed McCoy and all-rounder Odean Smith picked two and one wicket respectively.

Mitchell Starc grabs blinder to dismiss Kyle Mayers

Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc didn’t take a lot of time before drawing first blood in the second innings. It was only on the fifth ball that Starc bowled that he sent West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers (6) back to the pavilion.

Wanting to hit a low full-toss down the ground, Mayers failed to time the ball in the best possible manner. As luck would have it, Mayers also found himself on the receiving end of a stunning fielding display.

With the ball travelling at some speed, Starc practically had no time before bending down and catching the ball. However, the lanky pacer managed to do both with help of both his hands to highlight his swift reflexes.

HOW?! Starc scoops up a classic caught and bowled to send Mayers packing! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xMUT394zob — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 7, 2022

A 50-run second-wicket partnership between Johnson Charles and Brandon King has laid a foundation for West Indies but they will have to bat at their best to score at more than 10 runs per over in the last 12 overs.