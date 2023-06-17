What is the Use of Kingdom Credits in Valorant Update 7.01?

Kingdom Credits are going to be the newest currency in Valorant alongside the Radianite and Valorant Points. A lot of people in the community are unaware or confused about their purpose. We will break down each and everything related to Kingdom Credits in this piece.

Advertisement

Kingdom Credits (KC) are going to be the newest currency. The currency will release with the newest patch which is going to be Episode 7 Act I. There are many elements in addition to these credits which are going to be available once the update drops including a new progression system.

However, these Kingdom Credits are going to be a huge part of this update. They will tie up with the progression system. That is why, it is important to understand their use in the game. Naturally, with the introduction of a new currency, people will have questions about it. Let us attempt to solve them.

Advertisement

Contents

What are Kingdom Credits in Valorant?

How to Earn Kingdom Credits?

How and Where to Spend Kingdom Credits?

What are Kingdom Credits in Valorant?

The whole XP earning system is getting a revamp with this new progression system. Now, players will have to option to participate in Agent Recruitment Events which will last for a few weeks when a new Agent releases. After that, players will be able to unlock that Agent through Kingdom Credits.

In addition, the XP a person receives by playing different modes will also help them earn Kingdom Credits. The currency is going to be free to earn and Riot will provide 5,000 of these KC in bulk once this progression system releases to give players some free reign on how to use them.

That being said, let us take a look at how you can earn these credits after you receive a bulk of them from Riot Games.

How to Earn Kingdom Credits?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorLeaks/status/1669364412921282560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As we mentioned earlier, Riot will provide players with a one-time bulk drop of 5,000 KC. This is to help players get acquainted with how the new process works. This will be the only time this happens. After that, you can obtain Kingdom Credits by playing Valorant as much as possible. This currency is a reward for players who will play the game.

This currency will always be free. Kingdom Credits can be obtained by playing all gameplay modes ranging from Deathmatch to Escalation and Unrated. In addition to Kingdom Credits, you will also earn Battle Pass and Agent Recruitment XP, just by playing the game.

There is a cap to the maximum Kingdom Credits so ensure you spend them before they overlap. Daily missions will also net you some KC. In addition, Tier 5 of an Agent Contract will have some KC instead of a Spray or a buddy or the Agent themselves. Winning more rounds and playing the game more will net you these Kingdom Credits as a reward.

How and Where to Spend These Kingdom Credits?

With the new progression system, you can spend your hard-earned Kingdom Credits in various places. The most important of all of them is the Agent Store where you can unlock an Agent if you haven’t already. That is why, we suggest grinding out Agent Contracts before June 27th, 2023.

You can also spend these credits in the Accessories Store. Players can buy gun buddies, sprays, player cards, and titles from previous Battle Passes. One last place you can spend KC is in the Agent Gear Section. This Agent Gear Section will have cosmetic items related to Agents like the Gekko Shorty or the Fade Player Card and so much more.

Now players can unlock these goodies previously present in the Agent Contracts using this new currency. That is everything you need to know about KC so far. If you want more Valorant content and news, click here.