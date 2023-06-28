What is Valorant Error Code Val 46 and how to fix it?

Valorant Error Code Val 46 is one of the most common issues ever faced by the players of the competitive shooter. While players expect this error to be happening on their end, however, in reality, it only reflects the server’s unavailability on Riot Games’ end.

Valorant is known for its on-time update releases that happen bi-weekly. In addition to the bi-weekly schedule, Riot Games also releases major updates in the form of Episodes and Acts. However, to release these updates, servers are put under maintenance in order to bring changes to their main servers.

With the release of any major update, Riot Games puts its servers under maintenance to roll out the changes without causing further errors. This is why players might be facing error code at the moment. Thus in this article, we’ve put down multiple reasons why this error occurs and how to possibly fix it.

Valorant Val 46 Error Code explained and possible fixes

According to Riot Games’ official support page, the Val 46 Error Code means “platform downtime.” It is a planned download time given by the engineers at Riot Games to work on their systems. Until and unless engineers are not done working on the servers, it is likely not to be fixed.

Players can be patient and keep an eye on server status on Valorant’s official service status page. This is the one-stop destination for checking all sorts of problems going on with the competitive shooter. Since this is a Riot server-related problem, it is better to wait till the maintenance is completed and the downtime is removed.

Once the update is passed, it is important to update the game so that these changes can occur. Additionally, it is mandatory to update the game, or else players won’t be able to play on the updated server. With that said, this issue is quite minor and doesn’t require any fixes on the player’s end.

Other connection-related problems with fixes

There might be other problems you can face after Riot Games removed the maintenance time from their servers. The following are some of the common errors faced by players and their solutions:

Val 0, 1, and 38 (Connection Error): Check your internet connection primarily. If it does work then restart the game and the client alongside it.

Check your internet connection primarily. If it does work then restart the game and the client alongside it. Val 7 (Couldn’t connect to session service): There might be a suspension on the player’s account. Check the email sent, to find more information. On the other hand, this can also be a platform issue so it might get fixed normally.

There might be a suspension on the player’s account. Check the email sent, to find more information. On the other hand, this can also be a platform issue so it might get fixed normally. Val 29 (Network error): Make sure the Windows firewall allows Valorant to function properly.

Make sure the Windows firewall allows Valorant to function properly. Val 43 (System Timed Out): Simply reboot your system and restart the Riot Client.

Simply reboot your system and restart the Riot Client. Val 39 (Unavailable Servers): This can occur due to an emergency shutdown of servers on Riot Games. Try to log in later on when servers are activated again.

That is everything you needed to know about the Valorant Val 46 Error Code. If you liked this in-depth article, check out similar content by clicking here.