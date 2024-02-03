Which Are The Best Tennis Academies in Dallas?

As men’s tennis returns to American soil with the Dallas Open, interest has been piqued as fans begin looking for the best tennis academies in Dallas. The ATP 250 tournament will begin on February 5.

The Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University will host the Dallas Open. From 2025 onwards, the event will be upgraded to the ATP 500 level. However, the tennis action in Dallas does not end there. The Rafa Nadal Academy is conducting camps all across the USA and will also touch down in Texas.

From March 11 to 15, 2024, a team of elite coaches from Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, Spain, will coach players at the Arlington Tennis Center in Dallas. The students will train under the same methods that helped the 22-time Grand Slam winner achieve incredible success.

For children aged 11-18, the camp will span five days with 32 hours of coaching. The website states that the best player of the lot will be taken to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca for one week of sponsored training. This clinic costs $975 while the adult camp, from March 11-14, is priced at $550.

While the Rafa Nadal Academy clinic may end in five days, here are some of the best tennis academies in Dallas for fans to continue their training.

4. Texas Impact Activities run some of the best tennis academies in Dallas

Impact Activities is a group that operates many tennis and pickleball courts in Texas. Three specific holdings rank among the best tennis academies in Dallas. The Fretz Tennis Center has 15 outdoor hardcourts, with more indoor courts planned. It offers intense group coaching sessions for its members while ball machines are also available for solo practice. It is also a very affordable option, with an initial registration fee of $66 followed by a monthly membership rate of $16.

Similar facilities are also available for the same rates at their other venues like the Samuell Grand Tennis Center and the LB Houston Tennis Center. Coaching sessions at both grounds are rated highly.

3. Brookhaven Tennis Academy

The exclusive Brookhaven Country Club boasts one of the best tennis academies in Dallas. Admissions are open for children as young as four years old. They have separate levels of training depending on age and skill, each level clearly defined with distinct goals. They also offer mental training and conditioning along with tennis practice.

No information is available about the prices on their website, although they are now accepting registrations for new players.

2. DFW Tennis Academy

Located on the campus of the Texas Christian University in Forth Worth, about 30 minutes from Dallas. They host multiple training camps that are open to anyone. However, they have an age limit, not taking budding players over the age of 18. Students enrolling in this program will be trained by NCAA-approved coaches of the university’s men’s and women’s teams.

Admissions are open for the current semester, a 20-week long training camp split into five periods of four weeks each. Students can register for the entire session, just one block of four weeks, or also a singular training session. The academy offers two levels of coaching, for 10 and under and for 11-18. Pricing details are available on their website, alongside a registration form.

1. Select Tennis Academy

For over 20 years, this has been one of the best tennis academies in Dallas. Their team of coaches includes former ATP and WTA pros. Like most academies, they also have separate plans depending on age groups. However, they also boast a plan specifically catering to players who are ranked or wish to be ranked. This level is open to anyone aged 10 and above. Pricing details for all levels are available on their website.

Alongside tennis coaching, the academy also offers mental coaching and nutrition advice to maintain overall fitness. Private lessons and singular classes are also available if a student does not wish to enrol in a full-time program.