“Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better”: Novak Djokovic Breaks the Internet After Topping Rafael Nadal in Battle of Forehands

Rafael Nadal (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) before their third-place contest at the Six Kings Slam. Credit: Twitter@RiyadhSeason

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced off for one final battle on Saturday. Their ultimate showdown could not have gone any better, as both legends brought their ‘A’ game to the court. The match featured several noteworthy moments, including an intense forehand battle that had everyone on their feet.

The incident occurred when the two players were playing the second game of the first set. With the score at deuce and Djokovic holding the advantage, both players engaged in an intense rally.

Everyone is aware of Rafa’s iconic forehand, which is often considered the best on tour. Proving why, the Spaniard bombarded his opponent with two powerful forehands during the rally.

However, what no one expected was Novak returning it with equal power. When Rafa hit the shot a second time, Djokovic not only got there but mirrored it perfectly, sending a feisty one down the line. The 22-time Grand Slam champion couldn’t reach Djokovic’s forehand, resulting in the Serb winning the game.

That rally instantly became a hit on social media. Tennis enthusiasts flooded the comments, expressing their astonishment at Djokovic’s spectacular return.

RAFOLE: The Final Showdown Two legends, one last battle. Witness the end of an era as Nadal and Djokovic face off for the greatest rivalry’s last dance. #GOATs #TennisHistory #OneLastTime“ — Dev (@The_Yazna_07) October 19, 2024

What a shot — Dipak Agrahari (@DipakAgrahari3) October 19, 2024

Anything you can do I can do better — Lil Miss Idemooo❤️ (@Nora_Belle5) October 19, 2024

Djokovic vs Nadal: An emotional showdown

The last match between the duo stirred up plenty of emotions among fans. The crowd cheered throughout, well aware that they would never see this sight again. It also got several tennis lovers around the world emotional as they watched the end of an iconic rivalry they had grown up with. In the end, Djokovic defeated Nadal in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6.

Both players were visibly emotional as they faced off one last time. During the post-match presentation, Novak praised his Spanish counterpart, thanking him for all the memories and contributions to the sport. He even urged Rafa to stay in the tennis world a bit longer and not leave just yet.

Rafa also acknowledged Novak’s contribution in shaping him into the legend he is today. He expressed gratitude to the Serb for pushing his limits and compelling him to bring his best game.

Tennis will never be the same again. First, Roger Federer, and now it’s Nadal’s turn. Rivalries like Novak-Rafa, and indeed the ‘Big Three’, are rare and leave a legacy that’s incredibly difficult to replicate or build upon.