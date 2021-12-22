Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Renegades will play against Perth Scorchers in the 17th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Perth Scorchers have won all four of their games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won one of their three games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 157 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. This pitch gets a little slow in the second half of the game.

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won one of their three games, and they would want to bounce back. The Renegades will welcome Aaron Finch in this game. Mackenzie Harvey would want to continue his form, whereas the rest of the batters need to step up. Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, and James Pattinson will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner. The bowlers of the side have been brilliant in the tournament so far.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Jake Frazer-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Try and stop us 🔥 We remain undefeated and jump to top spot on the #BBL11 ladder 💪 #MADETOUGH #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/lJnSdhVEuC — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 20, 2021

Perth Scorchers preview

The Scorchers have won all four of their games, and they would want to continue. Kurtis Patterson is the leading run-scorer of the side, whereas Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro have scored a century each. Laurie Evans and Josh Inglis will lead the middle-order, whereas Ashton Turner will be the finisher of the side. AJ Tye, Tymal Mills, and Jason Behrendorff will lead the pace attack, whereas Ashton Agar and Peter Hatzoglou will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.