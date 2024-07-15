“Why Waste Time…”: When Stephen Curry Explained His Decision to Marry Ayesha at 23 Years of Age

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are one of the most adored and celebrated couples in the sporting world. However, they were not always the power couple that they are today. From an early age, the two would always support each other. Hence, marrying 2-3 years after dating wasn’t surprising. However, the age at which they tied the knot still surprises many.

Stephen Curry met Ayesh Curry at the age of 14 in a church group. They started dating during their college days and after a few years, barely being legal enough to consume alcohol, Steph and Ayesha got hitched. Marrying at the age of 23 is a bold move. According to the Golden State Warriors star, why wait if you already found the “right one”?

Earlier in 2016, the sharpshooter explained about the decision to get married merely 2 years after getting drafted in the NBA to Graham Bensinger. The host asked, “Why get married so young?” Steph instantly replied with a cross-question,

“Why waste time if you found the right one, right?”

The shifty guard quickly explained the rough timeline of their relationship and concluded that he was enjoying life with Ayesha.

“We didn’t date through high school and got to college and we met again… I was out (in LA) for the ESPYs after the tournament run. She was living out there pursuing her acting career. That was kind of just fate right there – we two kids from Charlotte meeting again in LA on a whim. Then kind of keeping it going and dated for what two-three year? When I got to Golden State I knew I found the right one. So didn’t want to waste any time and start a family and get married… Life is good with her.”

At the moment of the interview, Steph had one kid – Riley – with Ayesha. 8 years later, the couple now have three more kids – Ryan, Cannon, and Caius – and seem stronger than ever before.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry will celebrate their 13th anniversary in a couple of weeks

Steph and Ayesha have not allowed their spark to fizzle out after being married for more than a decade. Even after all this time, the two admire each other and make romantic gestures. Both take time out from their hectic schedules and go on “date nights”. They even use social media to constantly post about their relationship.

Earlier this year, Steph even wished his wife for her 35th birthday with an emotional Instagram post.

The Curry’s will be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on July 30th. Usually, with this occasion occurring in the offseason, the two can enjoy each other’s company. However, this year there could be a possibility that they won’t be able to spend time together due to national duty.

Steph is part of the team representing the USA at the 2024 Olympics. With the sporting event commencing on 26th July, the two-time MVP will be in Paris until the second week of August. Even though they might not meet, fans can expect the two to wish each other via social media.