Witcher 3 free next-gen upgrade gets new trailer and features list

Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 23, 2022

Bringing their beloved title to the next generation, CD Projekt RED is releasing a free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Announced earlier this month, the upgrade now has an official trailer and a 30-minute-long developer commentary. The developer commentary reveals the extent of the changes and what fans can expect at launch. Read on for a brief overview of all the new elements in the game.

What’s included in the new Witcher 3 update?

The developer blog for the update lists the following upgrades:

Improved visuals

Ray Tracing, improved Screen Space Reflections, improved foliage, better textures and more visual improvements are coming to the game. Enjoy them to the fullest thanks to FSR 2.1 and DLSS 3 support!

Camera, controls, and UI changes

Rediscover the Continent from a new perspective — we’ve added an alternative camera option that’ll bring you closer to the action. Combined with the alternative Quick Sign Casting option, map filtering, and the option to dynamically hide the minimap, it will make exploration even more exciting than before!

Photo mode

Capture the moment with the added photo mode! Does that mean there will be a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt photo mode contest in the near future? Maybe.

Integrated mods

We’ve included some community-made favorites in addition to our own modifications.

Quest fixes

You’ve been asking for them — and we couldn’t say no! The next-gen update has also been an opportunity to revisit some of the issues in the quests. The free next-gen update brings fixes to From Ofier’s Distant ShoresScavenger Hunt: Wolf School Gear, and more!

Netflix DLC

We have a very special treat for all of the fans of the Netflix show! Enjoy alternative looks for Dandelion and Nilfgaardian soldiers, as well as a new quest, inspired by the show, where you’ll be able to get diagrams for new equipment for Geralt. What’s the quest? Shhh! No spoilers!

Cross-progression

A feature you know from Cyberpunk 2077 — play the game how you like, wherever you like, and carry over your latest save between platforms.

When will the update come out and for which platforms?

The new update will release on December 14, 2022, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. The upgrade is completely free and players won’t have to spend any money for the new content.

