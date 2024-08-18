Angel Reese Commends Flau’jae Johnson for Juggling Rap Career Along with Basketball at Collegiate Level

Modern-day sports can sometimes care as much about an athlete’s brand as their skills on the court. Therefore, athletes often actively work to build an off-court persona, and that helps them get better deals and sponsors. LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson is a perfect example of an athlete with a brand outside basketball. The guard’s exploits in the world of hip-hop are already a huge facet of her career.

LSU alum Angel Reese was recently asked if she had any words of advice for Flau’jae as she prepared to continue her collegiate journey with the Tigers. The Chicago Sky forward’s face lit up as she spoke about her former teammate.

She revealed that Flau’jae is a hard worker, and pointed out that balancing a rap career and high-level basketball isn’t easy. Having seen first-hand how the 20-year-old balanced her musical exploits, her responsibilities to her team, and her duties as a student, Reese commended Johnson, saying, “I think Flau’jae has already created her own brand. Before she even got to college, she was already a businesswoman.”

“Her brand continues to grow. Without basketball she’s still going to be a great person and without rap she’s still going to be a great person…so I commend her and hope she continues to do that,” she added.

Angel Reese on being a black woman in the WNBA, her mental health, playing in Los Angeles for the first time in her professional guard and her great relationship with former Sparks guard Chennedy Carter. pic.twitter.com/BHQCrZfiID — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) August 17, 2024

Reese also mentioned how the WNBA is a business after all, and the fact that Flau’jae has grown her brand before even making it to the league will be a huge advantage for her once she does.

Flau’jae has dreams of making the WNBA

As with every collegiate athlete, Flau’jae has dreams of making it to the highest stage and being a professional in the best league in the world. The WNBA remains her top priority, and the LSU junior will hope to showcase her skills when the NCAA tournament kicks off to boost her draft stocks.

“The WNBA is a goal for me, it’s just beautiful where it’s at right now,” she said, before mentioning she was not looking to get ahead of herself. As a junior, she just wants to focus on college life, and maybe attempt to get LSU another national championship.

As a dynamic guard, a player of her skillset will always be in high demand, especially with basketball evolving into a guard-dominant game. Still only 20 years of age, Johnson will have a long WNBA career in front of her whenever she decides, and she can’t wait to get started.