“Building a Brand Off of It”: WNBA Star Cameron Brink Explains Her Reason For Being Into Fashion

WNBA stars have embraced an identity of being more than just athletes. Stars such as A’Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, DiJonai Carrington, and many more have continued to turn heads with their tunnel fits, and sophomore sensation Cameron Brink is the latest to join the list.

Ahead of her rookie season in 2024, Brink was expected to make a name for herself on the basketball court. And as successful as she was at that, the LA Sparks star also immediately began catching the attention of the cameras with stunning outfits.

Even following Brink’s ACL injury in June last year, when her basketball talents weren’t available to her, Brink’s persona as a fashionable diva kept her in the news. The Oregon native’s journey as a fashionista, interestingly, doesn’t coincide with her journey with the WNBA. In fact, it precedes it by more than a few years.

In a recent episode of the Straight to Cam podcast, the former second overall pick revealed the extent of her mother’s impact on her fashion journey.

“I think what got me into fashion was my mom,” Brink revealed. “She loves to collect bags, and I think being a tall girl, it can be really hard to be tapped in enough with the brands.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise, however, considering clothing brands don’t make clothes catered to a 6-foot-4 athlete like Brink. While that could have been highly demotivating, her mother, Michelle, allowed her to find a form of expression through clothing, consequently also shaping her as a basketball prodigy.

The WNBA star has now become a household name for her talent on and off the court. Brink actually makes it a point to unambiguously express that part of herself before running into the court each time she plays.

“I want to come in and put s**t on and look cute before games,” Brink revealed. “Why not step into each game feeling good about myself? Building a brand off of it.”

The Los Angeles Sparks Forward has, notably, partnered with renowned fashion stylist Brittany Hampton to ensure she lives up to the reputation she has built for herself, and it seems to have worked wonders for her brand.

Despite having only played in 15 games in her rookie season, Brink is one of the most popular names in the league, with her status as a bona fide celebrity only gaining more credibility as her on-court performances live up to her reputation.