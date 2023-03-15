Anthony Davis Passes Shaquille O’Neal on a Peculiar Record With His 35/17 Performance Against Pelicans

After blowing away the Pelicans in a 123-108 win on the road, the Lakers are a game under .500 and just two games behind the #5 placed Warriors. Anthony Davis came up big this time, not just leading his team to victory, but a win that will boost the team’s morale all around.

The Brow brought back his vintage self and scored a highly efficient 35 points, shooting over 61% from the field, 50% from the 3-point line, and 92% from the free-throw line.

And when we say vintage AD, you know he didn’t just score 35 points. The man gathered 17 boards as well, which has placed him alongside the most dominant (arguably) player in the game of basketball.

Anthony Davis has more 35+ points and 15+ rebounds games than Shaquille O’Neal in the 2000s

Davis is still not close to the career 35/15 games of the Diesel, which is at 52, at the top of the ladder even Charles Barkley has more than him at 39. However, since the turn of the century, i.e., in the 2000s, Davis has had the most 35+ points and 15+ rebounds games—35. He is third on the list.

Anthony Davis has SURPASSED Shaquille O’ Neal for the most 35 PT/15 REB games since 2000. pic.twitter.com/bDcSNgCHGH — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) March 15, 2023

If the 30-year-old keeps himself fit enough to average maybe 50 games a season, he would surely pass the Big Aristotle in this wonderful statistic that clearly shows us who were some of the most dominant players in the game of basketball.

We should not forget Davis is as dominant as he is skilled

When this 6ft 10’ giant plays the game with his amazing ball-handling skills and the finesse around the rim like a point guard, it overshadows the fact that he is also one of the most dominant players of all time.

Games like these will surely help us remember that. Let’s hope they keep coming. The NBA needs AD and LeBron in the Playoffs to get the best viewership. We have to wait and watch if Davis can lead the Lakers there.

