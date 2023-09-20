With $94,387,760 Rumors Circling Him, Giannis Antetokounmpo Signifies Importance of Hard Work and Moving Forward: “Wasn’t the Most Handsome, Wasn’t the Coolest!”

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the biggest names in basketball today but he had to go through a lot of hardship to get to where he is right now. Fondly referred to as the Greek Freak, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has a mega deal with Nike. With his latest sneaker, the Freak 5 just days away from release, Giannis took the opportunity to share a special message on Instagram. Relaying the message of working hard and moving forward every day, he called for children to follow these two principles in order to achieve success.

Advertisement

As things stand, the two-time MVP has three years left on his contract. However, his final year comes with a player option, leaving the Bucks with two guaranteed seasons with Giannis at the helm. As such, Antetokounmpo is slated to earn a whopping $94,387,760 in total salaries from the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 seasons.

With that in mind, Milwaukee decided to offer the Greek superstar a new extension. But, unexpectedly, Giannis chose to reject the deal, leading to a lot of speculation and questions about his future on the team.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo preaches the importance of hard work and moving forward

Entering the NBA in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t a player who many believed was destined for greatness. However, through hard work and determination, he scaled new heights. Thanks to his consistency and determination, Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA today. And, it is this very ideology that he advocates for all who hope to make it big in life.

While promoting his new Nike Freak 5, the seven-time All-Star decided to share the secret to his success. Specifically focusing on the concept of consistency, Giannis claims it to be the key to it all. Especially, if this consistency is maintained for a long time, it will eventually lead to one becoming successful.

“I hope kids can see that this is the definition of hard work, and when you have a goal and do everything that you can to accomplish it. Nothing was given. I wasn’t the smoothest, I wasn’t the most handsome, and I wasn’t the coolest. There was no hype around me. I went and grabbed it. I worked my butt off. At the end of the day I want people to understand, it’s not about moving up. It’s about moving forward every single day. Being consistent every single day. If you can be consistent for a long, long time, you’re going to be successful.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxZPaP8pZxb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

For the most part, Giannis has lived up to these two concepts. He has the perfect rags-to-riches story that was fueled by consistency, hard work, and his ability to keep moving forward. Now, despite not being the smartest, most handsome, or the coolest, he is one of the best, all thanks to his “winner’s” mindset.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas defended Giannis for his decision to reject a new $173,000,000 contract extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to reject the Milwaukee Bucks’ generous $173,000,000 contract extension has been heavily criticized by many. But Gilbert Arenas has defended the Greek Freak in this situation. He believes that Giannis made the right choice, as he wants to make sure that everyone in the franchise is geared towards winning a Championship before committing to his future.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1696615647588082162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of the day, one thing is for certain. The next two seasons will be crucial for both the Bucks and Giannis. Their success will determine both their futures and could possibly change the landscape of the NBA.