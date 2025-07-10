“Caitlin Clark Didn’t Succumb to Some Media Pressure”: NBA Analyst ‘Happy’ CC Didn’t Pick Angel Reese on Her All-Star Team

The rosters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game were officially revealed during a special edition of WNBA Countdown on ESPN. Captains Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx selected their teams from a pool of All-Star starters and reserves, regardless of position or conference. Clark, who led all players with a record 1.29 million fan votes, chose Fever teammate Aliyah Boston as the first overall pick. Collier followed with Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

The draft unfolded in two rounds, first with selections from the remaining eight All-Star starters, followed by picks from the 12 reserves. In a fun post-draft twist, the captains agreed to trade head coaches: Cheryl Reeve will now coach Team Collier, while Sandy Brondello will take the reins for Team Clark. The highly anticipated All-Star matchup is set for Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Clark had an opportunity to select her fellow 2023 draftee Angel Reese for her team, but passed on the Chicago Sky star. It didn’t appear to be a slight at Reese, despite the prominent rivalry between her and Clark. The Fever playmaker already had two superstar centers in Boston and A’ja Wilson, so there was simply no reason to add another talent at the same position.

Regardless of Clark’s reasoning during the draft, Skip Bayless explained why he approves of the Iowa standout’s choice not to select Angel Reese. “I am so happy that Caitlin Clark didn’t succumb to some media pressure to pick Angel Reese to ‘shut up the haters.’ No, I want the haters to hate,” Bayless said on his show.

Bayless doesn’t want the fire to die down between the pair of rising stars. The WNBA has exploded in popularity since Clark and Reese entered the league. That’s no coincidence, as their unique play styles and lengthy competitive history have played a key role in the league’s success.

“I love Caitlin Clark versus Angel because I don’t think they like each other at all,” Skip continued. “It’s a two-way street. I don’t think Angel likes Caitlin, nor vice versa. And that’s just fine. Rivalries sell. That rivalry helped propel the WNBA to the heights at which it is now operating.”

From Skip’s perspective, Clark is carrying the weight as the clear standout talent. But Reese has also played a major role in the WNBA’s rising popularity, thanks to her bold personality and intense on-court presence. Her history with Clark goes back to college, where she famously denied Clark’s Iowa team a national title, further cementing her “villain” narrative in their ongoing rivalry.

“[Clark] needed a ‘villain’. She needed a foil figure. She needed Angel right on time to be a fellow rookie,” Skip reasoned. “So, as they took turns picking the All-Star team yesterday, Caitlin obviously had a shot with her 7th pick. Angel sitting right there. You could’ve done it. You actually needed a big by that point and Caitlin went Gabby Williams.”

Less than two years into their WNBA careers, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are still in the early stages of what’s shaping up to be a compelling rivalry. While the pair of young stars may not have the warmest relationship, Bayless sees that tension as a good thing, believing it signals a bright future for the league and its continued growth.