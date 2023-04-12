“Dillon Brooks a Legend😭”: Kyle Kuzma Mocks Grizzlies Guard For Disrespecting LeBron James and the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be the hottest team in the NBA right now with an 18-8 record in the last 26 games, but Dillon Brooks is excited about playing LeBron James and company.

The King being a 4-time NBA champ, 4-time MVP, 4-time FMVP, and a 19-time All-Star just to summarize his 20-year career, also does not bother the Grizzlies guard-forward a slight bit.

He recently made a statement about playing the Lakers in the first round and in true DB style, was too arrogant about it.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series…The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.” – Dillon Brooks (Via… pic.twitter.com/ycxXTXgVw0 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 11, 2023

NBA Twitter, including Kyle Kuzma, was there to shut Dillon Brooks up

The Lakers, if and when they go through the Minnesota Timberwolves, will match up with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first round of the Playoffs.

And if you think that there wouldn’t be any talks prior to that game, you have not followed the Grizzlies, ever. But Kyle Kuzma knows them quite well, as he mocked Brooks by calling him a “legend” in a Tweet.

This dude a legend 😭😭😭 https://t.co/kOywXQjXMi — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 11, 2023

Fans were not behind either.

Buddy… I don’t think you understand what you’re asking for — ⁶ (@SpeakContext) April 11, 2023

Man gonna eat these words then get traded in the off-season. — Sports bettor (@TheOneFortyPlus) April 11, 2023

I hope for his sake they ball out cause LeBron is about to go CRAZY on the court 😂💀 — 👑🐂 King Brown Cow (@FBrownCow) April 11, 2023

This man can’t be real 🤣🤣 how many chips he got? — Andrew Treviso (@at_31) April 11, 2023

Whatever you might want to say, the Grizzlies were a threat to the 2022 NBA Champs in the Playoffs until Ja Morant hurt himself. The Lakers on the other hand weren’t in the Playoffs in the 2022 season and were eliminated in the first round in 2021.

Would Lakers-Grizzlies be the best series of the first round?

Just in the West, there are a lot of exciting games in the first round to look forward to. Apart from the one we are discussing, there is a Suns — Clippers series, and a Kings—Warriors both of which promise to be fun and deep. The champions of the West I believe, would be coming from these two brackets.

And then there is the Denver Nuggets who are awaiting the winner of the game between the Lakers/Wolves and the winner of the Pelicans—Thunder Play-in game. Don’t be surprised if any of these teams stun Nikola Jokic & Co.