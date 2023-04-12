HomeSearch

“Dillon Brooks a Legend😭”: Kyle Kuzma Mocks Grizzlies Guard For Disrespecting LeBron James and the Lakers

Akash Murty
|Published 12/04/2023

Image credits: Twitter

The Los Angeles Lakers might be the hottest team in the NBA right now with an 18-8 record in the last 26 games, but Dillon Brooks is excited about playing LeBron James and company.

The King being a 4-time NBA champ, 4-time MVP, 4-time FMVP, and a 19-time All-Star just to summarize his 20-year career, also does not bother the Grizzlies guard-forward a slight bit.

He recently made a statement about playing the Lakers in the first round and in true DB style, was too arrogant about it.

NBA Twitter, including Kyle Kuzma, was there to shut Dillon Brooks up

The Lakers, if and when they go through the Minnesota Timberwolves, will match up with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first round of the Playoffs.

And if you think that there wouldn’t be any talks prior to that game, you have not followed the Grizzlies, ever. But Kyle Kuzma knows them quite well, as he mocked Brooks by calling him a “legend” in a Tweet.

Fans were not behind either.

Whatever you might want to say, the Grizzlies were a threat to the 2022 NBA Champs in the Playoffs until Ja Morant hurt himself. The Lakers on the other hand weren’t in the Playoffs in the 2022 season and were eliminated in the first round in 2021.

Would Lakers-Grizzlies be the best series of the first round?

Just in the West, there are a lot of exciting games in the first round to look forward to. Apart from the one we are discussing, there is a Suns — Clippers series, and a Kings—Warriors both of which promise to be fun and deep. The champions of the West I believe, would be coming from these two brackets.

And then there is the Denver Nuggets who are awaiting the winner of the game between the Lakers/Wolves and the winner of the Pelicans—Thunder Play-in game. Don’t be surprised if any of these teams stun Nikola Jokic & Co.

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty