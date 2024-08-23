Cameron Brink Wishes Her Boyfriend National On Soulmate Day With an Adorable Picture

National Soulmate Day celebrates love and companionship among couples. It encourages them to appreciate each other’s presence despite their differences. It was fitting that Cameron Brink chose this day to cherish her relationship with her boyfriend, Ben Felter.

The 22-year-old recently shared a picture of them enjoying quality time together. It showcased Felter embracing his girlfriend by holding her on his lap in a swimming pool. Brink posted this adorable moment on her Instagram story to celebrate the day, captioning it with,

“National soulmate day. Post your other half”.

This post marked a special public acknowledgment of their otherwise low-key relationship. They first met during their 2020-21 freshman year at Stanford University. It was in early 2021 when they started dating and haven’t looked back since.

Brink reached the pinnacle of her college career success shortly after. Her Stanford Cardinal Women’s Basketball Team won the 2021 NCAA championship. This set the stage for her remarkable achievements with the team in the following years.

Felter also made a name for himself as a rower at Stanford. He even represented his college in the IRA Championships. By his junior year, he became a two-time IRCA Scholar-Athlete and three-time Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll athlete.

Their athletic backgrounds undoubtedly played a key role in sustaining their relationship. Felter, who later became a researcher at the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, has supported his partner every step of the way. He also celebrated their third anniversary with an Instagram post on 10th March 2024.

Brink, currently recovering from an ACL surgery, has a lot of time on her hands with her duties to the Sparks on hold. She’s spent a lot of time with her beau and has posted a lot of photos with him on her Instagram account.

Her latest post just commemorates the love the two share and gives the public a sneak peek at their blossoming relationship.