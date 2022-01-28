“F**k Drake!”: Draymond Green gets back at the hip-hop icon for joking about the Warriors DPOY’s Uninterrupted podcast at the 2017 NBA Awards show

Drake roasted Draymond Green for his podcasting venture during the 2017 NBA Awards ceremony, and Dray is now getting back at him.

The friendship and camaraderie between members of the Warriors’ locker room and Drake goes quite far back. While Drake is a Toronto man, born and bred, he often hops onto the bandwagons of the best players in the NBA.

In the process of appreciating different kinds of sporting greatness, the God’s Plan hitmaker was quite obviously going to show love for the team that’s played the most beautiful basketball in this past decade of NBA ball.

Drake has been fast friends with Steph, KD and Dray, often being spotted with them in public. The extent of their friendship is such that he was even made to pay a $500 Warriors team fine by head coach Steve Kerr for getting Steph and Draymond Green late for a team flight!

Many fans also believe that the line ‘Fifty Dub, I even got it tatted on me’ is a kind of homage to their unreal 2015-16 NBA regular season campaign, when they went 50-4 to start the season off.

The close nature of their bond means that Drake is constantly bantering with these 3 guys, both at games and in real life as well as on social media. Perhaps the best example was when Drake roasted Draymond Green at the 2017 NBA Awards show.

“Fuck Drake!”: Draymond Green jokes about the rap superstar on the JJ Redick Podcast

JJ Redick reminded Draymond about that instance a few minutes into their recent interview segment. That reference brought an instant chuckle onto the then-DPOY’s face. Redick asked Dray if the joke was something pre-planned, and Green said:

“I did not know that joke was coming. Honestly, thank God I knew it wasn’t that good, because he would’ve totally crushed my feelings if I didn’t know. But I had already accepted the fact that it wasn’t good.”

“But the reality is, ‘F**k Drake!’ (laughs along with JJ Redick) No no that’s my guy…See on that podcast, I was basically getting interviewed. Like I wasn’t the host. And I think I’m a pretty good interviewee. So yeah, f**k Drake!”

