“I’m Actually Jealous”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He’s Envious of 26-Year-Old Son Myles

Shaquille O’Neal has always had a passion for music and has found much success in the industry. It is a passion he now shares with his son, Myles O’Neal. The two have found a shared love for DJing, and have been doing quite well for themselves. Shaq recently even dropped his first EDM album, Gorilla Warfare and Myles has released two singles this year. It’s fair to say Shaq has far more experience than Myles, but as he revealed to People Magazine, he still finds himself jealous of his talented son.

Following the end of the 2022-2023 season, Shaq traded his seat on Inside the NBA for a summer of fun. Joined by Myles, both of them have been touring together, playing music across the United States and Europe. Performing at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and other major music festivals, fans have enjoyed seeing the father-son duo take the stage. But, none have enjoyed it more than Shaq himself, who is proud of all that Myles has accomplished.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals he is jealous of his son Myles O’Neal and his “DJ hair”

In recent times, Shaquille O’Neal has been fully embracing his persona as DJ Diesel. He recently released his first album under the monicker and has been having the time of his life touring all summer. At the same time, he has been enjoying the company of his son Myles O’Neal who is a DJ himself.

Myles inherited his love for music from his father, and, while he is still relatively new to the game, he is an excellent DJ. Even Shaq knows his son is destined for a long and prosperous career in the music industry and has no qualms about hyping him and his work up. Granted, it is the “fatherly” thing to do, but The Big Aristotle is a true believer in his talent. So much so, that he is even jealous of him.

Speaking to People Magazine, Shaq described how brilliant the 26-year-old is and how incredibly envious he is of him as well. He revealed that he is jealous of Myles’ “DJ hair” while pointing out that he obviously doesn’t have any hair of his own. It was a hilarious remark, that he coupled along with high praise for his son. He may be jealous, but he is nevertheless proud of his son, both for how good he is and how he made it to the top, just like he did.

“I’ve seen him perform many times and he’s really good. I’m actually jealous, he’s really good. He has that DJ hair. I don’t have the DJ hair. I’m super proud of him because he did it the same way I did it.”

It’s hard to disagree with Shaq. Myles is truly an incredible DJ and his two singles, Superficial and Naked are great songs, with his talent being on full display. Fans have loved all the work he has done so far, and especially enjoy watching him perform with his father. And, with The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation getting ready for The Event, they may get to see the two take to the stage in October.

Their musical pursuits aside, Shaq and Myles put time aside to have some fun on tour

As mentioned earlier, Shaquille O’Neal and Myles O’Neal went on tour. A tour that took them to the far corners of both the United States and Europe. And, while they did focus on their music, they also took some time to enjoy some of the places they visited. In particular, Greece was an exciting spot for both men.

They had an exceptional performance in the country but also spent some quality time together. In fact, Shaq channeled his inner King Leonidas in a hilarious video that saw him and Myles cackle with laughter after he “kicked” a man into the Ocean. An homage to the infamous “This is Sparta” scene from the “300” movie.

It’s safe to say, that Shaq is a family man and especially enjoys spending time with his kids. This summer, he got to hang out with his son Myles, strengthening their bond even more. Both men have hit milestones in their DJ careers, and are sure to hit even more. Perhaps they may one day collaborate and even produce an album. Something fans will be looking forward to.