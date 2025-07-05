Lonzo Ball Makes His Intentions With Cavaliers Clear, Wants to Replicate Success Brought by LeBron James

It has been nine years since the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first and only NBA championship. With their eyes set on winning another one, the franchise has put together their best core since that 2016 title team that included LeBron James. Even with the solid setup, they still fell short this year, being ousted in the second round of the playoffs. Instead of standing pat, they recently made a key trade to acquire Lonzo Ball.

Though he was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball’s career has been a rollercoaster. He was hyped to become a superstar but has shifted into a premier role player, due in large part to numerous knee injuries.

Ball has shown, however, that when he’s healthy, he can lead a successful team. Prior to Ball’s meniscus tear in the 2021-22 season, the Bulls were the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The big difference with his move to Cleveland is that he won’t have the same weight of responsibility he did with the Bulls.

The chance to compete for a championship doesn’t come around often. Ball looks forward to maximizing the opportunity. “Competing for a ring, I mean, that should be the goal,” Ball said on What an Experience. “I’m happy to get over there, get familiar with everything and take it as far as we can.”

The Cavaliers were one of the best teams in the 2024-25 NBA season, dominating the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record. Their shortcoming in the postseason pointed toward an offseason change, and the front office viewed Lonzo Ball as that missing piece.

Considering the Cavs lost Ty Jerome to free agency, Ball adds a reliable secondary ball handler to come off the bench. He is also a significantly better defender than Jerome, which fits Cleveland’s defensive identity.

The Cavs have an established culture, which Ball believes won’t take much time for him to fit right into. “My whole life, I’ve been playing the right brand of basketball, and that’s to win games. I feel like I’m going into a great situation, and I just want to play my role and do what I can to help,” Ball proclaimed.

The Eastern Conference is going to be drastically weaker with the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks all victims of season-ending injuries. If there was ever an opening for the Cavaliers to get over the hump and bring home another championship like they did when LeBron was at the helm, it’s the 2025-26 season.