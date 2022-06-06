“Vivek Ranadive’s obsession with the Warriors has set Sacramento Kings back 20 years”: NBA Twitter roasts the Kings owner for his presence in a Dubs game for the second time these playoffs

Although the Warriors – Celtics Finals is promising to be the best playoff series this year, it cannot be normal to see another franchise’s owner courtside watching the game.

For a second time this season, Vivek Ranadive, the owner of the Sacramento Kings, is sitting at the courtside for a Golden State Warriors game.

The first time was when the Dubs were facing the Grizzlies for Game 3 in San Francisco and the Kings were in the hunt for a new Head Coach.

Mark Jackson was on the commentary booth that day and, Mike Brown, Warriors assistant coach was where he belonged. Both were the final shortlisted candidates for the empty position at SacTown.

Even though it made little sense for him to be on that big of a game to meet the guys personally before he decided on whom to go with, it wasn’t as weird as him again showing up for the Warriors’ Game 2 on Sunday.

Mike Brown on the Warriors’ bench. Mark Jackson at the broadcast table. Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/NFhtIM1RCo — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) May 8, 2022

Vivek Ranadive sits courtside to watch Warriors – Celtics in Game 2, sending NBA Twitter in wonder

It’s quite strange for an owner of a pro sports team to repeatedly show up courtside to playoff games of other teams. And NBA Twitter was wondering why Ranadive isn’t in Sacramento doing something to make his team better.

Bros obsession with the Warriors instead of being a proper owner has set the kings back 20 years — Evan Boone (@Evan_Boone24) June 6, 2022

rare photo of Kings governor Vivek Ranadivé watching two good basketball teams play pic.twitter.com/zVrL2RSevr — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 6, 2022

Sacramento Kings play-by-play broadcaster Mark Jones is calling the Finals. Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé is in the stands at the Finals. Former Kings PF Nemanja Bjelica is knocking down shots in the Finals. The Finals is taking place less than 100 miles away from Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/MfH8Ni5j8U — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 6, 2022

congrats to sacramento kings owner vivek ranadive on making his first nba finals! pic.twitter.com/yzofX43ac9 — buckets (@buckets) June 6, 2022

Give him some slack guys, he must be there to learn from the best in the business on how to assemble the best crew without making much noise in the off-season.

Considering the Kings haven’t made the postseason in 16-years, we’ve got to give to the man who must have had the urge to see some Playoff basketball action having come down to watch it once a few weeks earlier.