EXCLUSIVE: Sylvia Fowles Notes Today’s Individuality Driven WNBA is Different From Her Era

A two-time WNBA Finals MVP, eight-time All-WNBA selection, four-time Olympic gold medalist and a proud member of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary team that was selected in 2021, Sylvia Fowles is one of the greatest athletes the sports has ever produced. She retired as the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder and is set to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Fans who have followed the women’s game closely for years can probably remember Fowles’ career all the way back to her days at LSU, when she led the Tigers to four straight Final Fours.

Fowles only just retired in 2022 after 15 pro seasons, but the women’s game has attracted millions of new fans since then, meaning that although her career stands alongside the best to ever do it, these new arrivals to the sport aren’t as familiar with her game as they should be.

Before her big day, Fowles sat down for an exclusive interview with our very own Adit Pujari and she reflected on how the game has changed since her heyday.

When asked by Pujari what is so different about the game now, Fowles said, “I definitely would say individuality. These women having a voice and showing who they are outside of the sport and giving fans more opportunities to interact with them.”

Fowles was recognized in her day as one of the game’s best, but she’s right that there’s more of an emphasis now on individual brands. The top WNBA players have more ways to get noticed now than ever before, from endorsement deals that many that players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have, to the very successful Unrivaled league launched by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Players like Cameron Brink, Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham have their own podcasts, while A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu have their own signature sneakers. Only last week Nike unveiled a signature shoe, apparel line and logo for Clark. Kelsey Plum made a cameo in the new Happy Gilmore movie.

Fowles sees all of these as positives that can help grow the women’s game. She also noticed that whereas WNBA players once had to fly commercial, today’s players experience much more comfort as they navigate the increased 44-game schedule.

“Our travel is definitely better,” she said. “Something we’ve been fighting for for years. Now they have charter flights and then just the opportunity to make more money,” two things she noted were “very important.”

With a fresh batch of young stars like Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron, plus a new media rights deal that is set to begin next year, the opportunity for more growth in women’s basketball is certainly there. Fowles helped pave the way for that, and she’ll take her rightful place among the greats when she’s inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.