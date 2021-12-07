“Cade Cunningham is the first rookie since Stephen Curry to achieve this?!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Pistons guard puts up an incredible stat-line last recorded by the GSW MVP

Cade Cunningham becomes the youngest player in history to record 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists while knocking down 5 3-pointers in a game.

Cade Cunningham had an abysmal start to the 2021-2022 campaign. The 1st pick of the 2021 Draft was shooting horrendously, committing an awful amount of turnovers, and looked rather underconfident with the rock in his hand. However, after a series of poor performances, Cunningham has been proving all the naysayers wrong.

Unfortunately for the Detroit Pistons, they are currently on a 9-game losing streak, having won only 4 games in the first 23 contests. However, Cade finding his rhythm and increasing his production is one of the very few positive takeaways from the organization.

After recording 19 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in the Pistons’ previous game, the 6-foot-6 guard found himself in the history books as only the 7th player in NBA history at least 240 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 20 steals, and 10 blocks through 17 career games.

And how did the 20-year-old decide to follow a phenomenal outing? By putting on yet another historic performance.

NBA Twitter reacts as Cade Cunningham puts up a feat no rookie has achieved since Stephen Curry

On Monday night, Cunningham was absolutely sensational in Pistons’ 114-103 loss against OKC. He recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, with 6 3-pointers drilled. Cade now becomes the youngest player in NBA history to put up 25/10/5 with 5 three-pointers made.

6 3PT He is the youngest player in NBA history with 25/10/5 and 5 threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/A6rHUQas5n — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2021

Cunningham also becomes the first rookie since Stephen Curry to record at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 threes in a game. Back in 2010, on Feb 10th, Curry had recorded a huge 36-point, 13-assists, and 10-rebounds triple-double.

Cade Cunningham is the first rookie with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ threes since Stephen Curry on Feb. 10, 2010. pic.twitter.com/VxjV6smUpW — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 7, 2021

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

Bro is heating up 🔥 — B L I S S! (@2churchy) December 7, 2021

Y’all called him a bust few weeks ago… look at him now doing Stephen Curry things. — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 7, 2021

Cunnigham has gotten himself on the ROTY ladder. Currently averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, he is ranked third, just behind Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.