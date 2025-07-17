Flau’jae Johnson Names Klay Thompson as One of the Two NBA Players She’s Reached Out to Workout With

To be a professional basketball player these days, you need to have all-around skills even before making it to the big leagues. It seems like everybody who takes the NBA or WNBA court already has a deep bag to work with, and at this point, it’s pretty much indisputable that we’re watching the greatest collection of basketball talent that the game has ever seen.

Skills, however, don’t just appear overnight; it takes hard work and repetition to refine them into something that can earn that next big contract and get your team wins and titles. Flau’jae Johnson is at the cusp of that very thing right now.

Johnson isn’t technically a professional yet but she will be after she completes her senior season at LSU. When she gets to the WNBA, she’ll arrive with a loaded resume as a national champion and an All-American, but that by itself won’t be enough to cut it against the A’ja Wilsons and Caitlin Clarks of the world.

Flau’jae recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and said that she’s turned to two modern legends to help her take her game to new heights. The first is Kyrie Irving, cited by most NBA players as having the deepest bag in the game.

“I met Kyrie Irving yesterday!” she exclaimed with delight when Sharpe asked if she’d like to train with NBA players. “Bro it was so cool, I ain’t gonna lie, things were so lit … I was talking with one of his affiliates, and he was like, ‘We gonna get you and Ky in the gym.’ I’m trying to act like I’m not tweaking out, but I’m like, ‘OK cool,’ you know?’ I was geekin!”

Kyrie could help anyone with their handle and finishing around the rim, but Flau’jae also has a line on one of his Mavericks teammates to help with her balance and shooting. “I text Klay Thompson, because I’ve always been impressed with his balance and his footwork, and I’m like, ‘Ya know, I would really love to come watch you work.’ Sometimes you just want to see a person in their element.

Klay seemed open to it, telling Flau’jae, “Yeah, when I get back to Dallas, we can definitely get some shots up.”

Sharpe used that opportunity to pounce on the fact that Klay’s been making tabloid headlines lately after hard-launching his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. “Yeah, you know he’s kinda busy now,” he said before Flau’jae and he busted out laughing.

If Flau’jae plays her cards right, she could get more than just shooting tips from Klay. Megan Thee Stallion is signed to Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s record label, and as of January 2024, as is Flau’jae, so who knows? Maybe a future collaboration on stage or in the studio could be worked out.