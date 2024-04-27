Luka Doncic Teases JJ Redick About a ‘Possible Job Opportunity’ in His Unique Way

While his offensive heroics are not surprising, Luka Doncic’s defensive game has set the NBA world ablaze. Thanks to his two-way endeavors, the Mavs have taken a crucial 2-1 lead in the playoff series against the LA Clippers. Apart from his on-court magic, Doncic’s off-court charm is also well-known among fans. In another instance of his off-court banter, during the build-up for Game 3 against the LA Clippers, Doncic shouted out JJ Redick for his potential Charlotte Hornets Head Coaching job.

A few days ago, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Charlotte Hornets have interviewed Redick for their team’s Head Coaching position. There have been murmurs that he can have another interview with the Hornets soon. It indicates that there is a mutual will among both parties for the position. Notably, Hornets coach Steve Clifford will no longer be the head coach in the 2024-25 season, following their underwhelming showing in the past few seasons.

In that wake, Luka teased his former teammate about the Hornets head coaching job. Redick was in Dallas as a color commentator for ESPN. Before the game, the Mavs superstar approached him with other Mavs teammates and shared some warm moments. As he was walking toward the ESPN commentator, the Mavs maestro started to chirp “Charlotte Hornets“, before jovially embracing him.



Doncic and Redick were teammates during the 2020-21 season when the Pelicans traded the former NBA player to the Mavs. The two seemingly developed an amicable bond during Redick’s brief tenure in Mavericks, after which he decided to retire. In February, while picking a starting five based on his former teammates, Redick left out the Slovenian phenom. In a hilarious response, Luka expressed that his former teammate is still salty about losing a golf showdown against him.

All in all, Doncic knows that JJ Redick has what it takes to be a Head Coach. The 39-year-old has proven his analytical talents in his landmark pod with LeBron James.

JJ Redick has proven his mettle

In March 2024, Redick and James collaborated for the Mind the Game podcast. In the pod, the two basketball savants share their insights about the game. Redick’s observations during the podcast drew humungous praise from NBA fans. His ability to break down plays and explain the game resonated with a ton of hoops followers. He seems like a perfect fit for the Charlotte Hornets job.

The young athletes of the team can pick the brains of someone who is well-versed in the modern NBA offense. Having a young head coach can also help foster positive locker-room chemistry. Thus, the Hornets franchise may look beyond experienced Head Coaches and inject some fresh blood into the system to turn around their fuzzed fortunes.