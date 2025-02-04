“I Earned This Collection”: A’ja Wilson Shuts Down Hater Calling Her Upcoming Signature Shoe a ‘Sympathy Shoe’

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After being with Nike for over six years, A’ja Wilson is finally set to get her signature shoe. With the A’One, Wilson will become just the 13th player in WNBA history to have her signature shoe. It is a monumental moment for the Aces star, who just had her jersey retired at USC this past weekend.

She released a teaser of the shoe today, which hints at us getting to see how it looks tomorrow.

one time for the sneak pic.twitter.com/n2HvWIz1Pp — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) February 4, 2025

One may say it took long enough, seeing how A’ja had to win 2x WNBA Championships, 3x MVPs, and 2x DPOYs to get her signature shoe. On the other hand, there are always trolls present on social media, ready to rain on someone’s big moment. One such troll commented on A’ja’s teaser video, saying she got a ‘sympathy shoe.’

Wilson, in her usual manner, shut down the hater with facts.

“no. I earned this collection …try again,” wrote the 3x MVP.

no. I earned this collection …try again https://t.co/tfWUk8x1pU — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) February 4, 2025

While there are always going to be trolls, there were countless others who were excited about Wilson’s new drop. I guess we’ll have to wait another 24 hours to get a look at what Nike and A’ja Wilson came up with.