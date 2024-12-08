“Investing in Paige Bueckers Is Never Gon Be a Bad Choice”: Breanna Stewart Talks About UConn Senior’s NIL Deal With Unrivaled

There’s palpable excitement about the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The three-on-three basketball league will feature 36 of the finest women’s basketball players in its debut campaign in 2025. However, founders Naphessa Collins and Breanna Stewart have already managed to create a buzz about the second season by roping in UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers.

Advertisement

The guard was the first college basketball player to sign an NIL deal with the league, which raised a few eyebrows. During her interview with ESPN’s Hannah Storm, Stewart was asked why the league recruited her UConn alumnus to play in the second season over 15 months in advance. Her response? Because it was a no-brainer. She said,

“I think that investing in Paige is never going to be a wrong choice. I’m really excited to have her be a part of Unrivaled, whether it’s from afar while she’s still playing (at UConn) or in 2026 when she’s in the league and hanging with the big dogs over here.”

Bueckers is eligible to stay at UConn for the 2025-26 season. She hasn’t formally announced it, but she’s expected to leave college a year early and declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. While there are no guarantees that she will follow this path, Stewart and Unrivaled haven’t waited for her to decide.

Instead, they handed her an NIL deal to bolster their incredible star power. Their urgency in getting Bueckers’ signature showcases how excited the WNBA’s top stars are to play with her, and she shares their enthusiasm.

Bueckers intrigued by Unrivaled’s potential

After signing her NIL deal with Unrivaled, the UConn Huskies guard spoke about how thrilled she was to be a part of the league. She said,

“It’s super cool. Obviously you want to plan for the future, but your feet are living in the present. To be part of that which is something that’s so much bigger than myself. I definitely think the return on investment will be huge. I think this league is gonna do great things.”

Like every player signed to the league, Bueckers got a 0.5% stake, which she believes will be worth millions soon. Thanks to her deal, even if she decides to stay in college, she’ll be facing the best players in the world soon. Even in a 3×3 setting, it’s still a win for fans.