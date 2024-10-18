Liberty vs Lynx Final Features No Athlete in Top 10 Highest Paid WNBA Players

During Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, New Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu nailed an iconic 28-foot game-winner to give her team a 2-1 edge. The WNBA Finals have been full of clutch shots and there is no doubt that the two biggest forces during the season are giving their all on the highest stage.

It was to be expected considering two of the top three MVP candidates, Breanna Stewart and Naphessa Collier are tussling for the title. Usually, the top two teams in the league with such firepower would be expected to have some of the highest-paid athletes in the league. However, surprisingly, no player from either team is among the Top-10 highest-paid players.

Currently, Las Vegas Aces guard and 2x Champion Jackie Young is the highest-paid player in the league. As per Front Office Sports, her average annual compensation of $252,450 is the highest in the WNBA.

The remaining Top-10 is as such

S.No Player Name Team Name Salary 1 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces $252,450 2 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm $245,508 3 Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury $245,059 4 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings $241,984 5 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury $234,936 6 Natasha Howard Dallas Wings $224,675 7 Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever $224,154 8 Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun $212,000 9 Skylar Diggins-Smith Seattle Storm $211,343 10 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun $209,000

The difference between the highest-paid player Young and the rest of the players in the top-25 list isn’t very high, which indicates how WNBA’s salary landscape needs immense transformation. A look at the list of highest-paid players among the WNBA Finalists proves this point further.

Where do Liberty and Lynx Players stand?

The highest-paid player among the current finalists is Kayla McBride. In September 2023, the shooting guard signed a two-year, $413,000 extension with the Lynx that kicked off in the 2024 season. Her annual average salary is $206,500, which places her 12th on the list of highest-paid players.

The Liberty duo of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are #14 and #15 respectively with their salaries being $205,030 and $205,000. Meanwhile, Liberty Center Jonquel Jones is 26th on the list with an annual salary of $192,500. Surprisingly, 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and the MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier is not even on the list of the 30 highest-paid players.

This list justifies the hurt of many WNBA players who complain about the lack of adequate compensation. If this is the state of the top-ranked players, one can imagine what the role players are paid.

It forces many WNBA players to go overseas to make up for their salaries. This is why Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart co-founded the 3×3 Unrivaled League, which promises the best salaries in women’s sports.

After the arrival of their “Golden Goose” Caitlin Clark, the upcoming CBA and the addition of Unrivaled League, will the WNBA move towards a more robust compensation structure? All signals point in that direction.