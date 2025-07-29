“Looked Distraught”: WNBA Star Cameron Brink Confesses Elevator Mishap With a Stranger

Cameron Brink is finally set to make her season debut on Tuesday after suffering a torn ACL in June of last year. During her rehab, she was focused on an assortment of things. But perhaps the most important thing she needed to do was rest and allow her leg to recover from surgery. So, she started a podcast in January of this year to accommodate herself.

One of the best parts about Brink’s podcast is her confessional segments. She and Sydell Curry, sister of Steph, reveal confessions that the two listen to and don’t judge each other for. Some of their best ones in the past have been when Cam got too drunk in the club and cried with Steph during the WNBA All-Star weekend. Sydel also once revealed she likes to check out women while out and about, just like men do.

In her latest episode, though, Brink’s confessional left her fans in stitches.

“My confession this week is I was getting off the elevator in my apartment complex the other day, and do you know when a sudden sneeze hits you all just out of the blue? I just, and I have a petite sneeze. It’s polite. I sneezed right as I was kind of walking out of the elevator, but there was a man right in front of me. He was walking into the elevator right as I was walking out and sneezing. So, I kind of sneezed on this man,” Brink confessed on her show Straight to Cam.

It’s one of the worst-case scenarios to put yourself in. The Sparks forward must have felt embarrassed about what she had just done. But it sounds like it was an unfortunate case of wrong place, wrong time.

Brink then shared that the guy she sneezed on was pretty upset.

“And he looked pretty distraught, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’m sorry,” she said.

Although the WNBA star quickly came to a realization as she was walking away from the scene.

“But then, as I was walking away from the elevator, I was like, you know, that’s something that really pisses me off. Is when someone walks into the elevator while you’re still on the elevator getting off. There’s elevator etiquette,” Brink added.

It’s true. Usually, the people getting on the elevator are supposed to allow the people getting off ample time to pass. It’s quite rude to get in their way when they’re trying to do so. From that perspective, Brink did nothing wrong, and the guy did it to himself.

Cam’s co-host later agreed that the random man should’ve had better etiquette.

“Oh, yeah, decorum people,” Sydel said.

By the end of her story, Brink didn’t feel bad at all. She said the guy deserved to get sneezed on. Sydel then jokingly checked her on that, pointing out that ever since COVID, people are hypersensitive to germs.

All in all, it’s a funny story for Brink to look back on. She may have been harrowingly embarrassed when it happened. But she’s completely right; if the man had let her get off the elevator, maybe it wouldn’t have even occurred. It’s a stark reminder to always have good elevator etiquette when in public.