“The Grizzlies remind me of the Cincinnati Bengals!”: Doc Rivers credits Ja Morant and company by comparing them to Joe Burrow and the AFC Champs

Doc Rivers draws comparison between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzles and the Cincinatti Bengals, who just won the AFC.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have taken the NBA by storm this 2022 NBA season. It’s clear that the team is way ahead schedule as in Morant’s 3rd year in the league, the Grizz have established themselves as a third seed in a top-heavy Western Conference with him also gaining his first ever All-star nod.

The Grizzlies are brewing with young talent and NBA fans should remember that the team is comprised of not just Ja Morant, but of guys who complement each other to near perfection.

Desmond Bane is the perfect guard to complete their backcourt duo, averaging 18 points on 40+% shooting from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr recorded more than 45 blocks in the month of January and is establishing himself as a premier defender in the league.

Guys like Xavier Tillman, DeAnthony Melton, and Brandon Clarke have cemented themselves as savants of the floater game while providing the Grizz with competent defensive rotations.

Doc Rivers on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies and Bengals.

Joe Burrow, in merely his first year as a starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, has led them to the Super Bowl following a stellar OT win over the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs.

Prior to the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Grizz, head coach Doc Rivers told media that he actually feels as though there is a ton if similarities between the West 3rd seed and AFC champs.

Doc Rivers said the Grizzlies “kind of remind you of the Bengals.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) January 31, 2022

The similarities between the Memphis Grizzlies and Bengals lie in the fact that a rebuilding franchise has enjoyed a high level of success with their young talent overachieving every step of the way.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ja Morant can lead his squad to a Western Conference Finals appearance this season as this would be a huge win for a franchise that looked to rebuild merely 4 seasons ago.