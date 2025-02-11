“Who’s Better, Michael Jordan or LeBron James?”: WNBA Star Explains Why Unrivaled 1-on-1 Format is Great

Oct 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) reacts to her basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Throughout the history of the NBA, fans have longed to see the best players in the league go toe-to-toe in a 1-on-1 matchup. The Unrivaled League is giving fans what they want. In the inaugural season of the women’s 3-on-3 league, they are hosting a 1-on-1 tournament with the biggest stars of the WNBA. Lynx star and Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier detailed debates between NBA greats as a reason why their 1-on-1 format is exceptional.

Collier made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. During her time on the show, she spoke on the significance of implementing a 1-on-1 tournament. In the NBA there will always be debates about which player is better than the next. That prompted Collier to provide an opportunity to put that question to the test in Unrivaled. She said,

“My husband has this conversation every single day with his friends. Who’s better, MJ or LeBron? They can have that [debate] over and over again. We’re put in situations where we can definitively say, ‘I’m the best this year.'”

She believes a 1-on-1 format such as Unrivaled’s helps decide who the best individual player is right now. The NBA hasn’t adapted this format into All-Star Weekend for many reasons, one being injuries, which Collier thinks is a cop-out because a player can get at any time, during games or even in training. A 1-on-1 tournament offers shocking and thrilling moments for fans, and Unrivaled’s offering hasn’t disappointed in the theatrics department.

Aaliyah Edwards shocked Breanna Stewart in head-to-head

Co-founder and reigning WNBA champion Breanna Stewart entered the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament as one of the favorites to win. However, her Mist teammate, Aaliyah Edwards took the victory in a shocking 12-0 shutout upset.

The outcome left fans in shock. Although Stewart lost, she wasn’t a poor sport. She took the loss in stride and gave credit to her Unrivaled teammate on X.

“Tough night for me but shoutout to my Mistie!!! Keep that thing going and go get that bag!!

Unrivaled’s 1-on-1 tournament is giving a platform for players to showcase their talents in an environment they wouldn’t have had the opportunity to elsewhere. A potential adaptation in the NBA could result in the same opportunity.