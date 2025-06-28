“Nine Games in 18 Days?”: Paige Bueckers Urges WNBA to Prioritize Player Safety in New CBA

The WNBA has grown astronomically in the last two seasons. Fan recognition is at an all-time high, and league respect is soaring. But problems do persist. The Women’s National Basketball Player’s Association and the team owners will meet after the 2025 season to discuss the framework for a new collective bargaining agreement. Some areas require more attention than others.

The main change players are fighting for is a wage increase. The average salary in the WNBA is $147,000. That is a big drop-off from the NBA’s, which is $11.9 million. Although that will be at the center of CBA negotiations, it isn’t the only problem the WNBA is experiencing.

In comparison to other major sports leagues, the WNBA is still in its infancy as next season will mark its 30th anniversary. When the NBA reached their 30th season in 1975, the league still hadn’t gone through the big popularity boom. That wouldn’t happen for a few more years with the arrival of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

The WNBA is now witnessing the impact of young stars. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers have captivated basketball fans across the world. Now that more people care about the product the W is pushing, the next step is for the league to show their appreciation for the players.

Bueckers, the Dallas Wings rookie sensation, has only played 12 games in her young WNBA career. Despite her brief introduction to the league’s current CBA, she understands the importance of establishing a more player-friendly agreement going forward.

“There’s a lot of things that go into the CBA, which I’m learning,” Bueckers said on the Nilosophy podcast. “It’s all about player safety and taking care of the players.”

As things currently stand, the WNBA season doesn’t cater to the utmost well-being of players. This doesn’t come from a place of malice but of poor scheduling. The burden is distinctly noticeable with incoming rookies.

The 2025 WNBA Draft took place on April 14. In less than a month, teams began to participate in preseason games for the 2025 season. That threw Bueckers, who hadn’t gotten much rest following her National Championship run with UConn, straight into the fire.

The 6-foot guard endured a grueling stretch of games early in her rookie season, which she insists must change in the future. “They have nine games in 18 days. The WNBA schedule is insane,” Bueckers proclaimed.

There’s a good chance Bueckers’ issues will find resolution, considering the league’s expansion. The 2025 campaign welcomed the Golden State Valkyries, and next season will introduce the Toronto Tempo. More teams means the league will be able to space out games more efficiently.

Bueckers isn’t the only player who has struggled with the scheduling. Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum gave insight on why many of the top players in the league have struggled with shooting the ball as of late. “‘Cause we’re tired,” Plum said.

ooooo get cathy again kp. pic.twitter.com/BjKC6NyVG4 — j (@JaydaToe70214) June 28, 2025

The WNBA will have their hands full when this season is over as they take the necessary steps to elevate the league to the status they’ve been working tirelessly toward for nearly 30 years. They are finally witnessing the fruits of their labor.