“She Had a Boyfriend at the Time”: Candace Parker Reveals How She Met Her Wife

Candace Parker revolutionized women’s basketball during her 16-year WNBA career, accomplishing feats that players have yet to reach. However, she didn’t just pave the way for women on the court but off the court as well. Parker’s relationship with her wife Anna Petrakova. has been extremely empowering for the lesbian community as well. The story behind how the two met is quite the rollercoaster.

Advertisement

Parker and Petrakova began as teammates in Russia. During the 2012 offseason, Parker was playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg. Petrakova joined the team that same season, which led to an instant spark on and off the court.

It did take time before the two progressed in their relationship. In 2019, Parker proposed to Petrakova, which led to their wedding a few months later in December of that year. The couple is now approaching their seventh year of marriage together.

As seamless as their relationship sounds, it was far from that. In a recent appearance on All The Smoke, the 3 time WNBA champion revealed all the details of how her connection with Petrakova came to be.

“I met her during my last couple of years playing overseas and stayed in touch,” Parker said. “She had a boyfriend at the time.”

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson couldn’t contain their reaction following that information. Parker’s body language insinuated that their feelings were too strong to ignore. Eventually, Petrakova let her desires be known.

“It was kind of like, pass me the ball. She passed it, and that’s all it was,” Parker stated.

The two haven’t looked back since. Of course, this was the first serious same-sex relationship for both Parker and Petrakova. Before the three-time WNBA champion entered this relationship, she was married to former NBA player Shelden Williams, with whom she shares a child.

Naturally, it would have been be difficult for Petrakova to fit within that dynamic. However, Parker revealed that she has been extremely accommodating and a great parent. Aside from Parker’s daughter, Lailaa Nicole, Petrakova and she have two sons together, Airr Larry and Hartt Summitt.

“It’s exciting for me to see how she is with my daughter and helping her, but also with my sons to be able to have that as somebody you look up to,” Parker expressed.

Now, that is a perfect family, right there!