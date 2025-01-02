Not Letting Sprained Ankles Change Her Opinion, Caitlin Clark Declares Kobe 5 and 6 GOAT Basketball Shoes

Women’s basketball has seen a sharp increase in popularity in the last few years, and there’s nobody more responsible for that than Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa Hawkeye lit up the college basketball world with her exciting style of play, and she’s only continued to make her mark since reaching the WNBA, as she was just one vote short of being named the unanimous Rookie of the Year in October after leading her Indiana Fever to the playoffs.

Advertisement

Clark has quickly become one of the most influential athletes in the world, and this week she appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce to talk about everything from her Kansas City Chiefs fandom and golf game to the WNBA Draft and her rookie season. Eventually, the conversation turned to her favorite basketball shoe, and Clark left no doubt as to what brand of footwear she believes is the best, saying,

“I play in only Kobes. I’m a big Kobe fan.”

Clark went on to say that even though she’s sprained her ankles “a thousand times” because they’re low tops, the Kobe 5s and the 6s are her favorite, with the 6s getting a slight edge.

Caitlin Clark is one of many pros who love wearing Kobes

According to kixstats.com, dozens of NBA and WNBA players also wear the Kobe 6s, including Jalen Brunson, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jewell Lloyd.

There must be something about the Kobe 6s that’s working for Clark, because not only did she win Rookie of the Year, but she also made All-WNBA First Team along with Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas.

Clark became the first rookie to receive such an honor since Candace Parker in 2008, and the fifth since 2000, joining such heady company as Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Diana Taurasi.

Clark led the league by dishing out 8.4 assists per game, and she finished seventh in points with 19.2. Her play helped the Fever improve from 13-27 the year before she arrived to 20-20 in her rookie year. Indiana was knocked out of the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun in the first round, but with Caitlin Clark and 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston having another year of experience under their belts, they hope to take the next step in 2025.

Fans will justifiably be focused on Clark’s sweet outside shot and her exceptional passing when the WNBA returns in September, but if they look down, they’ll also see a pair of Kobes on her feet.