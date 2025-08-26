Paige Beuckers’ Injury Gave Caitlin Clark Opportunity to Reach Stardom, Claims Sky Owner Dwyane Wade

With Caitlin Clark no longer the only one carrying the torch, the future of the WNBA seems brighter than ever before. The top overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers, is having a phenomenal rookie season. What she is achieving isn’t something that comes as a surprise to everyone either. Chicago Sky owner Dwyane Wade, in fact, has always seen the potential and now believes Bueckers is finally breaking the glass ceiling.

Paige Bueckers was originally in the same draft class as the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Unfortunately, she suffered an ACL injury, which cut her sophomore season short and forced her to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 college season.

At the time, Bueckers was already a popular name. Many believed that she had the tools to not only dominate college but also to eventually transfer that success to the WNBA. One of the biggest believers was Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

“Paige Bueckers to me was the next one. When you think about the GOATs of the game, I was looking at it like, ‘Paige Bueckers is going to be one of those GOATs,” Wade said on Time Out.

Wade isn’t just one of the best players in NBA history; he’s a savant of the sport. His belief in Bueckers put her in the same conversation of legends such as Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper among others

Bueckers was on pace to make a name for herself in the WNBA for the 2024 season. However, her ACL injury forced her plans to shift. Amid the commotion, someone else was able to take the crown in her absence.

“The ACL injury in college opened up the window for Caitlin Clark,” Wade proclaimed. “Now, Caitlin has always been a good player, but she wasn’t known. Paige had these injuries, and then Caitlin had these amazing two years in college.”

Good might be an understatement when referring to Clark. The former Iowa Hawkeye averaged 26.6 points in her freshman season and 27 points per game in her sophomore year. The season Bueckers missed entirely, Clark propelled to 27.8 points and 8.6 assists per game while earning Player of the Year honors.

Of course, the rest is history. Clark revolutionized the WNBA in just one season with the Indiana Fever. Now, the attention on the league is greater than it’s ever been. Bueckers is also contributing toward the W’s recognition, which Wade believes is the best-case scenario for the league.

“Instead of having one star, now you’re able to have two stars, and they’re both different. They’re not the same star,” Wade said.

Unlike Clark, Bueckers won’t rain down a barrage of three-pointers. The Dallas Wings star is prioritizing getting to her spot in the mid-range area.

Her unique style of play is the reason behind her averages of 19.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Just a few games ago, Bueckers put forth one of the most impressive performances of the season with 44 points on 81% shooting from the field in a narrow 81-80 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Roles have now also shifted since Clark has been on the sidelines due to injury, and Bueckers has begun to shine in the spotlight. Hopefully, the WNBA can see both players produce at their peak at full health sooner rather than later.