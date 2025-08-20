Sophie Cunningham Calls ‘Bulls***’ on Skip Bayless’ Claims About Caitlin Clark Taking Injury ‘Mental Breaks’

Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark’s sophomore season hasn’t been what anyone expected. Injuries have derailed the Indiana Fever star from asserting her dominance on the league. Sports analyst Skip Bayless made a bold claim that Clark’s injuries are more mental than physical. Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham refuses to let such accusations slide.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Caitlin Clark has only suited up in 13 of the Indiana Fever’s 35 games so far in the 2025 season. The last game she played came on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. The 6-foot-3 guard suffered a groin injury, which she continues to recover from.

Skip Bayless has some doubts about the authenticity of Clark’s injury.

“Then again, I have wondered out loud if maybe Caitlin Clark has taken a couple of ‘injury breaks’ just because she needed a mental break from all the jealousy, all the resentment, all the on-court and cheap shots she takes,” Bayless said on The Skip Bayless Show.

Clark’s close friend and fellow Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham didn’t hold back when addressing Bayless’ comments.

“Dude, that’s literally bulls***,” Cunningham said on the Show Me Something podcast. “No one’s lying.”

Bayless’ job is to speak on sports the way he sees it. His unapologetic, bold opinions are what makes him one of the biggest sports media personalities in the industry. However, Cunningham reveals that Bayless forgets to consider one important aspect of Clark as a player.

“When you’re an elite-level player, you not being able to play is the hardest part,” Cunningham proclaimed. “When people say stuff like that, I’m just like, ‘Shut up.'”

Unlike Bayless, who is an outsider, Cunningham is around Clark daily. She has witnessed the amount of progress the two-time All-Star has made in the last month. Cunningham’s cohost, West Wilson, asked for an honest update on Clark’s health and injury status.

“I don’t know. Everyone keeps asking. She doesn’t even know. It’s a day-by-day type of thing,” Cunningham revealed.

That may not provide the timeline Fever fans have been hoping for, but it’s certainly better than nothing. Regardless of all the drama surrounding Clark and the treatment she receives, the WNBA as a whole is better when she is on the floor.

Indiana has remained afloat, sitting at 19-16 on the year. Their path will be more difficult, considering Cunningham suffered an MCL injury, which will sideline her for the rest of the season. If they keep this pace, though, it could make way for Clark to potentially return in time for a crucial postseason run.