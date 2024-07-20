Sabrina Ionescu Defends Caitlin Clark’s Decision To Skip Out On ASW 3 Point Contest

Apart from Caitlin Clark teaming up with Angel Reese, fans were also looking forward to the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend for the showdown between the Indiana Fever rookie and Sabrina Ionescu in the 3-point contest. However, both the sharpshooters declined participation, which led to general disappointment from the fans. The fans might not agree with the rookie’s decision, but Ionescu sympathized and defended Clark from the critics.

Ionescu understands that Clark needs the All-Star break to rejuvenate. Hence, the Liberty Guard stood up for Clark, silencing all the outsiders who claimed that the latter was avoiding the competition.

“You know for her, she just finished her college season like two months ago or like three months ago. I think [Clark] just has a lot going on so I don’t really blame her for wanting to just kind of get in and get out. Get the break that she probably really needs,” she said.

Clark has been in the spotlight of women’s basketball for almost a year. She began the pre-draft process barely a week after the conclusion of a hectic 2023-2024 college season, followed by training camp before the WNBA season started. Apart from the fact that she’s simply exhausted, Clark has also never gotten the time to practice shooting “off of a rack”.

“I think just rest. I’ve been playing basketball for a year straight, it’s not an easy thing to just show up to and shoot off of a rack. It’s not something I’ve ever done before.

So I think just enjoying this break, I think there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for me to do that at some point… I need a break, and I need to take some time for myself to enjoy what I want to do,” Clark explained herself.

“It’s not something I’ve had a lot of time to practice, I’ve been focusing on helping my team win games”

Clark’s reasons are justified. Unfortunately for the league, they miss out on the views that a contest between Clark and Ionescu would garner.

Kevin Garnett livid as Clark skips the 3-point contest

Kevin Garnett encapsulated the reaction of all basketball fans upon hearing the news about the 3-point contest being held without Clark and Ionescu participating in it.

Garnett couldn’t fathom that the names of the two best long-range shooters in the league were not included in the list. The 2008 NBA champ seemed to be baffled when he saw the list of participants and immediately took to Instagram.

“Y NOT … SEE… THIS THE BS I’M TALKING ABOUT!! PLS TELL US Y NOT? TF WE DOING?”

Of course, KG’s comments came before Clark’s justification. Now, hearing the 22-year-old out, the Big Ticket will surely understand her reasons and respect her decision.

While fans won’t see Clark or Ionescu participate in the shooting contest, we hope that the two superstars can partake in an event during the NBA’s 2025 All-Star Weekend–similar to the Steph vs Sabrina contest.