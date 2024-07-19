mobile app bar

“This Is the BS I’m Talking About”: Kevin Garnett Livid at Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu Skipping the 3-Point Contest

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett is feeling what most informed fans of Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu are feeling at the moment – pain. Both WNBA stars are renowned in the basketball community for their shooting prowess from long range. And yet, they will not be participating in the WNBA’s three-point shooting contest during the All-Star weekend. This surprising news prompted KG to voice his frustration on Instagram immediately after the reports went viral.

Many were looking forward to a three-point contest that featured both Clark and Ionescu. Ionescu’s growing popularity after participating in the NBA three-point showdown against Steph Curry last year and Caitlin Clark’s rising superstardom would have made the WNBA three-point contest a thrilling affair.

But all that went down the drain after both stars declined the offer to take part in the contest. Realizing how badly the WNBA lost a chance of grabbing the world’s eyeballs, KG took to his IG stories to voice his frustration,

“Y NOT [Thinking emoji, 100 emoji]… SEE… THIS THE BS I’M TALKING ABOUT!! PLS TELL US Y NOT? TF WE DOING? [Rolling eyes emoticons, puff out emoticon, 100 emoticon]

This is a massive opportunity missed and KG knows that. Therefore, he is frustrated that women’s basketball is squandering so many opportunities to consolidate the viewership it has recently acquired. Previously the USA Women’s basketball team left out Caitlin Clark from the Olympics roster prompting widespread backlash from the basketball community.

Now it’s unknown why Ionescu and Clark declined the offer. Whether it’s due to a lack of incentives or for other reasons is unknown. But the WNBA also holds some responsibility for failing to motivate the stars to show up.

With this development, there is also another event in the future which faces uncertainty. After Stephen Curry facing off against Sabrina in a special three-point contest during All-Star weekend last season, there have been talks of Caitlin Clark joining her fellow WNBA star in a similar type of contest, where the Warriors star would likely have Klay Thompson next to him.

But could the two’s decision to opt out of their league’s contest be a sign that they will also be unwilling to take part in the NBA competition? Probably not. But fans are still fearing the worst.

