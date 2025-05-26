Satou Sabally Opens Up About How Thinking About Sister Nyara Influenced Her Decision Not to Join 2024 Champs Liberty

Plenty of sisters have played together in the WNBA. Karlie Samuelson saw her sister, Katie-Lou, replace her on the Los Angeles Sparks. The Ogwumike sisters, Chiney and Nneka, are a part of arguably the most impressive sports family in the country, with their brother Dare playing in the NFL. Satou and Nyara Sabally played together in college but, when offered the opportunity to do so in the pros, Satou instead decided to join the Phoenix Mercury.

Satou spent last offseason debating her options in free agency. After a truly miserable experience on the league-worst Dallas Wings, the younger Sabally sister was certain she wasn’t returning. As a free agent in 2023, Satou had been in contact with the Mercury and nearly joined them then.

The final choice ended up being between Mercury and Nyara’s New York Liberty, who were fresh off a championship. While it may have been cool to join her sister, the move didn’t make sense. Satou explained why on the Good Follow podcast on the DraftKings Sports Network.

“I was very close to going to New York…” started Satou, “I feel like New York, they have the machinery that’s oiled, that’s working, they just won with my sister. That’s her team and I love that … Obviously, there’s nothing more than playing with your sister, but my sister is my sis, and she understands my decision … It’s time for me to start fresh.”

The two sisters will likely play together again at the 2028 Olympics in LA, where they are expected to join a German national team that also features Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich.

To her credit, Satou has made true on her promise to start fresh and flourish. She’s averaging 22 points per game with Phoenix, to go along with 7 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block on admittedly disappointing efficiency. With all her stats at career highs, she can look back on her decision with no regret, although I’m sure Nyara would’ve loved to have her at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.