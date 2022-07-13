Basketball

“What does James Wiseman do better than Mfiondu Kabengele? Fool somebody into being a higher pick”: NBA Twitter destroys Warriors 7’0 center as he gets dominated by a 6’10 G-Leaguer

“What does James Wiseman do better than Mfiondu Kabengele? Fool somebody into being a higher pick”: NBA Twitter destroys Warriors 7’0 center as he gets dominated by a 6’10 G-Leaguer
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Kawhi Leonard's two major injuries that ended 2x Finals MVP’s 2017 and 2021 postseason campaigns are now the basis of closeout foul rules
Next Article
"Zhuri James Throws a Lob to LeBron James!": Just Like Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, We See the Father-Daughter Having Fun in LA  
NBA Latest Post
“I got Kobe Bryant and LeBron James tied at the last spot”: Metta World Peace snubs out Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird from his top 5 all-time list
“I got Kobe Bryant and LeBron James tied at the last spot”: Metta World Peace snubs out Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird from his top 5 all-time list

Metta World Peace revealed his top 5 all-time list consisting of Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain,…