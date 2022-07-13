“What does James Wiseman do better than Mfiondu Kabengele? Fool somebody into being a higher pick”: NBA Twitter destroys Warriors 7’0 center as he gets dominated by a 6’10 G-Leaguer

James Wiseman would be back in action for the already dangerous Warriors team but could he be even half of what everyone expected him to be?

Other than the G-League Summer League is also a way for the franchises to not only see how NBA-ready team’s rookies and newly added role players are but also how their injured players who were out for a long time are shaping up for the upcoming season.

The Golden State Warriors quite comprehensively won the championship last season without James Wiseman who was out throughout the 2021-22 season due to a torn right meniscus.

In the upcoming season, the defending champions will be back as the top contenders having a core of the young and very talented group of players to play behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

It’s pretty absurd that the Warriors bench is going to be: Wiseman

Kuminga

Moody

DiVincenzo

Poole That’s like a good start for a rebuilding team and it’s the bench for the champs. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 10, 2022

On paper, Wiseman should be the star of that lot but Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are playing much better basketball in the Summer League so far than the 7-footer.

Boston’s Mfiondu Kabengele dominates James Wiseman, NBA Twitter gets on the destruction train

Although Kuminga and Moody played active basketball last season and helped the Dubs win games in the regular season, their number 2 pick from the 2020 Draft putting up 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 rebounds, and 5 fouls in 21 minutes might be a concern for the Warriors.

It’s already a concern for NBA Twitter as Wiseman struggled against a G-league guy playing for the Celtics in the summer league.

what does james wiseman do better than kabengele? — vonte (@givestlateam) July 13, 2022

Fool somebody into being a higher pick — Noah Fernandes (@NoahFer39948346) July 13, 2022

It certainly is not a big problem as it’s just his second game back into action after a year-long break. James looks like he has worked on his defensive side of the game a lot.

His offensive game is not a problem for the University of Memphis alumnus who averaged over 11.5 points in under 21 minutes played as a rookie in the NBA, and over 19.7 points in 3 games of college basketball.

Warriors would be expecting James just to be a solid rim protector and a floor spacer with his decent 3-point shooting who could give them around 20-minutes off the bench. Rest will be taken care of by Kevon Looney who showed up big time for the Warriors in the paint in last season’s championship run.

