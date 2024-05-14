“Could This Vitamin Give Him Strength?”: Luka Doncic’s Viral Booger Video Leaves NBA Twitter Disgusted

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walks back up the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are currently amidst a stellar series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Game 4 of the series, there were multiple moments of note, with OKC eventually coming out on top and grabbing a 100-96 victory. However, it is a disgusting, yet hilarious moment that has dominated the attention of the NBA community.

Suffering through injuries on both sides of his lower body and having to play at his absolute best on a nightly basis, it is clear that Doncic is beyond gassed at the moment.

Needless to say, the man is in constant need of some energy and protein. And as fans on social media noticed, the Mavs star found a rather interesting way of receiving it, even while he is on the floor.

For the uninitiated, with 9.4 seconds to go in the contest, the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren was sent to the free-throw line. Having played long minutes during this game as well, Luka was understandably gassed. However, it is likely due to this that he seems to have let his guard down, and perhaps indulged in a bad habit.

As the clip showed, the player was seen picking his nose, right before the camera cut away. When it cut back to him, the Slovenian superstar was seen with the same hand in his mouth, leaving countless fans beyond disgusted.

One X [Formerly Twitter] user mockingly wondered if this was a natural vitamin athletes take to gain strength during games. However, they apparently couldn’t carry on the act for too long, as they soon admitted that the act was “disgusting”.

“Could this vitamin give him strength? It’s actually disgusting [laughing emoticons]”

Another fan was left beyond distraught by what they had seen. Revealing exactly how they felt on X, they said, “No way Luka was eating his boogers on national TV [crying emoticons]”

These reactions might as well have spoken for the rest of the NBA community, as other reactions weren’t very different at all from them.

Luka Doncic is currently in an environment that is beyond stress-inducing at the moment, especially given the Dallas Mavericks are now expected to contend for an NBA championship. So, it only makes sense that he lets loose some of his previously unknown intricacies and bad habits.

That said, given the number of kids that idolize the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar, perhaps it isn’t the best idea for him to be picking his nose on national television… Never mind putting his hand in his mouth right after.