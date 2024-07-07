“She’s So Humble Isn’t She”: Caitlin Clark Showered With Praise By Aliyah Boston Following Triple Double Heroics

The Indiana Fever has defied the odds by defeating the WNBA leaders New York Liberty 83-78 at home. Their prodigal rookie, Caitlin Clark, played a key role in this victory with a historic triple-double. This led to her earning praise from everyone with her teammate, Aliyah Boston, being a prominent name on this list.

Advertisement

Following the game’s conclusion, Clark’s heroics became the center of talking points in the post-game conference. While the 22-year-old modestly downplayed her achievement, Boston refused to let it slide. She publicly admired the Iowa-born’s performance, giving rise to a heartwarming instance, stating,

“She’s so humble, isn’t she? Well, let me tell you. That was pretty cool Caitlin. Great job sister!”

Caitlin Clark on how the win adds to the triple-double: “Honestly, I’m just happy we won — [ends with] — but I mean, I don’t know.” Aliyah Boston then interrupts: “She’s so humble isn’t she? Well let me tell ya. That was pretty cool Caitlin. Great job sister!” Full clip: pic.twitter.com/9GXHOf4Xic — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) July 6, 2024

The comments justified Clark’s unforgettable night. Featuring 38 minutes on the court, the youngster registered a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. This turned her into the first-ever WNBA rookie to achieve this feat, etching her name into the history books.

Much to her delight, this remarkable endeavor also built the foundation for her franchise’s triumph. As a result, the entire roster celebrated this occasion in the dressing room. They adore her presence within the organization, further increasing the team’s chemistry.

the team celebrated Caitlin Clark's historic triple-double in the locker room after the dub over New York 😤 pic.twitter.com/HyKwOoe2Rj — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 6, 2024

This feat has also given rise to an interesting dynamic between Clark and her nemesis, Angel Reese, garnering the attention of the basketball community.

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for a twist

Since the start of the campaign, both were touted to become the leading contenders for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. Interestingly, the narrative has remained unchanged throughout the season. Both continue to find ways to outshine each other while setting and shattering records.

For instance, when Clark achieved her triple-double feat, Reese was busy extending her double-double streak to 12 straight WNBA games. She is now only one such game away from becoming the player with the highest consecutive double-doubles in the league’s history.

On top of this, they continue to mesmerize the crowd in their own right. While Clark is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, Reese has become a talisman for the Chicago Sky recording 13.9 points, and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Even though the fans continue to pit one against the other, the players are set to break the norm soon. The Eastern Conference rookies are set to team up together during their first-ever All-Star appearance. Amidst the anticipation, Clark again downplayed the spotlight on her. During a recent press conference, she mentioned,

“I hope it doesn’t take away from everybody else. This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everybody on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise”.

Despite this declaration, all eyes are set to be on the rookie duo. After all, this collaboration serves as a dream combination for several viewers, increasing the exposure around the league and the event.