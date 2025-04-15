Skip Bayless Claims Paige Bueckers Is “More Athletic” and Has a “Better Mid-Range” Than Caitlin Clark

The 2025 WNBA draft is underway, and the first overall pick was not a disappointment. Paige Bueckers, fresh off leading the UConn Huskies to a National Championship, was selected as the #1 pick by the Dallas Wings. This instantly transforms the Wings into a must-see squad to watch this season, a vast improvement over their 2024 campaign, where they finished 9-31.

The excitement for ‘Buckets’ in the Big D is already at full scale. Fans have rushed to the internet to weigh in on this monumental franchise-changing move. The responses have ranged from “future GOAT of the WNBA” to “don’t tell Nico,” a jab at Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, who famously traded away Luka Doncic earlier this season. Curt Miller, the Wings’ GM, doesn’t seem to be at that point yet.

Regardless, there is finally excitement for Dallas basketball once again, so much so that Skip Bayless had to weigh in and potentially jinx it all.

The famed analyst took to X to give his thoughts on Bueckers in the WNBA. Instead of saying congratulations, he immediately compared her to the current megastar of the league, Caitlin Clark. Skip wasn’t shy about his viewpoint either, claiming that Bueckers is already superior to Clark in one area on the court.

“Paige Bueckers is more athletic and a better midrange jump shooter than Caitlin Clark,” Skip stated. The praise didn’t last long. “But she doesn’t have Caitlin’s “It” factor, basketball charisma and aura. Nobody does. Caitlin is “Her.”

It’s absolutely wild for Bayless to even tweet this out. Bueckers was one of the most talked about players in all of March Madness, men’s teams included. Does she have the same global buzz that Clark did coming out of Iowa? Not even close, but to immediately compare the rookie to the league’s most recognizable face seems like an unfair assessment.

The comment also throws shade on the rest of the league. Aces star A’ja Wilson is a three-time MVP. Jonquel Jones played lights-out ball in the 2024 Finals. Bayless could have said that Bueckers was “in good company,” but instead attempted to create the women’s LeBron vs. Jordan debate just so he could have something to talk about on his show.

Welcome to the W, Paige Bueckers. Sorry about Skip.