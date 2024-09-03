Stephen A Smith Goes At ‘Immature’ Sheryl Swoopes For Her Backlash Against His Caitlin Clark Take

Sheryl Swoopes is back at it again. The WNBA Hall of Famer has had some snarky comments regarding Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark in the past few months, taking shots at the rookie whenever possible. Swoopes has been called out by numerous other analysts around the country and the latest big name to join in on this is Stephen A. Smith.

On the Stephen A. Smith Show, SAS decided to go after the WNBA legend for her latest shenanigans on social media. Swoopes went on to praise the entire Fever squad, specifically leaving out Clark.

Swoopes argued she had a personal relationship with the Fever players, hence they deserved personal coverage. However, Smith pointed out that as a media entity now, her personal relations should not favor specific players.

Yet, SAS also mentioned how there isn’t anything wrong with highlighting the players on the Fever roster. But it is completely diabolical for Swoopes to leave out the Fever rookie who has revolutionized the WNBA since she came into the league.

“After that, Sheryl Swoopes engages in levels of immaturity. There’s no way to slice it. I’m not going to insult this champion, this great basketball mind, this phenomenally accomplished Hall of Famer; not going to insult her,” he proclaimed.

Although, Smith did go on to add, “All I’m gonna say is, it was pretty damn immature to come back at me like that. Calling me an effing coward because I called you out for not doing your job.”

Most NBA fans tend to disagree with SAS’ hot takes. However, it seems as if the basketball community has come together, supporting the veteran analyst in this argument against the WNBA Hall of Famer.

Clark gets unlikely support from analysts

Swoopes seems to be backed into a corner with her most recent takes on the Fever. The four-time WNBA champion recently went on X to call out Smith as well as another pioneer of women’s basketball, Nancy Lieberman.

Lieberman came onto The Stephen A. Smith Show to talk about how she tried to reach out to Swoopes regarding her comments on Clark. And instead of hashing it out in person, Swoopes decided to clap back on social media instead.

“Now here you go! I get what you trying to do wit ya boy @stephenasmith but it ain’t working. You know good and well what happened. And ditto…my life is good without you too(and him). You wanna go there?”

This isn’t the first time that Swoopes has been called out over her hateful comments regarding the Fever rookie. Sports broadcaster Elle Duncan too had decided to put Swoopes in her place a few weeks ago.

But clearly, it did not make much of a difference as the WNBA legend continues to spew her toxicity against CC at any given chance. Now that Swoopes finally has a worthy opponent in Smith, let’s see if this supposed beef between the WNBA icon and the Fever rookie comes to an end.