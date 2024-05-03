Lakers Force Lil Wayne to Change Iconic ‘Weezy F’ Nickname After Back-to-Back Elimination by the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have successfully developed one of the most consistent starting squads in the league. They have given back-to-back beating to the LA Lakers in the playoffs. In the first round, throughout the series, it was clear that the Lakers could never surpass a dominant Nuggets team. Facing one of the most heartbreaking upsets to their team, fans of the Purple and Gold worldwide seem to have given up on the side, and Lil Wayne is also among them.

In his weekly Friday appearance on ‘UNDISPUTED’, the acclaimed hip-hop artist delved into the reasons behind Denver’s dominant show of performances. The rapper highlighted how the Nuggets could overcome any bad portion of the game and never leave any business unfinished.

In conversation with Skip Bayless, Weezy said,

“One thing I noticed about the whole Denver Nuggets team, they never have a bad or full bad game. They can have a bad half. Usually, the bad part of the game is going to be the first half.”

Weezy also lauded the insane team chemistry in the franchise, where every player is always up and ready to lead the team to an eventual victory. When players such as Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, or Michael Porter Jr. show up for a good first half, the results almost immediately tilt in favor of the Nuggets clinching that game.

As much as Wayne admits to the superiority of the Nuggets, watching his favorite team being eliminated definitely wasn’t a pleasant experience. This forced him to change his nickname Weezy F from Weezy Fly to “Weezy Frustrated”.

“They call me Weezy F baby. The F is for frustrated.”

Even before the playoffs, it seemed like Lil Wayne had accepted the miserable fate of the Lakers just as any supporter of the Purple and Gold. When the Lakers fell 3-0 to the Nuggets in the series, Wayne was convinced that Denver was on the run to emulate something reminiscent of the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors team.

Lil Wayne was left demoralized after watching the Lakers in Game 3

Wayne was one of the attendees in the Lakers’ Game 3 clash against the Denver Nuggets in their playoff series. However, after watching his team fall 3-0 to the Nuggets, the 41-year-old admitted feeling demoralized from that experience. In a previous episode, he mentioned, “Being there last night, it was kinda demoralizing.”

The Nuggets have been on a generational run since last season and seem the most probable title contenders from the West. Wayne highlighted that the current Nuggets team has attained the level of the 2016-17 Warriors. He meant that the Nuggets are at a point where fans could expect them to be legible title contenders every season.

After an unceremonious end to the season, the Lakers have big gaps to fill in this off-season. Even though replacing the head coach might seem like a solution, that doesn’t necessarily fix the problem. The front office needs to involve itself in the matters by trading for players that fit within the roster rotation. By relieving LeBron James off the responsibilities as the number one option, perhaps the Lakers could fix the gulf that causes them to face drastic results against stronger teams such as the Nuggets.