“Stephen Curry is so Good at Falling Asleep”: Ayesha Curry Has Strange Complaint About 4-Time NBA Champion Husband

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have reached a stage in their relationship where they are struggling to find reasons for a falling-out!

Steph and Ayesha Curry began their relationship in 2008 – the Warriors star’s second year at Davidson College. They’d known each other as members of the same church group in Charlotte from beforehand.

Steph was apparently smitten by Ayesha from the start, but quite nervous about expressing his feelings. He did, however, like how Ayesha would ‘flirt’ with him, saying 1 or 2 lines and then leaving.

Ayesha even dodged Steph’s first kiss when the two went out for the first time. She said her future husband ‘came in like a thief’ in order to win her affections at that time.

Eventually, however, their love grew quickly enough for them to think about getting settled down. Ayesha and Stephen Curry tied the knot in 2011, welcoming their daughter Riley within a year of that.

Ayesha Curry says her husband Stephen Curry is a fast sleeper

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram stories to share a peculiar complaint that she has with her husband. According to her, Steph has a habit she finds personally irritating as his wife. It’s related to his sleeping habits:

“Stephen Curry is just so good at falling asleep fast. I struggle so bad! When I tell you I be getting peeved.”

It is, indeed, a queer quandary for a married couple to be in. Should the fast sleeper care about the feelings of their co-sleeper, or should they just nod off as desired? One would think it’s a more personal matter to be dealt with on an individual level instead of social media.

Ayesha and Steph face backlash for opposing rezoning in their Atherton neighborhood

Ayesha Curry and Steph were in the news for some of the wrong reasons more recently. A family home in their neighborhood is being rezoned to build 16 more houses.

The Curries released the following statement opposing the proposed rezoning:

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continue to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home. … We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood.”

NBA Twitter doesn’t seem to have taken too kindly to their request with the local authorities.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry oppose a mixed-income housing development in Atherton, California. Here’s the real story. Rich people are NOT your allies.👇🏾 https://t.co/6AvydLJYeR — Reuben (@YoBigRube) February 2, 2023