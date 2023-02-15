NBA or NFL Congress Video: Viral TikTok Trend Forces Fans To Question Legitimacy of Video Put Forth by Dallas Theological Seminary

The NBA and the NFL are two of the biggest sporting leagues in the United States of America. The 2022 NBA Finals had an average of 12.4 Million viewers and the 2023 SuperBowl had 113 Million Viewers. Be it NBA or NFL, the fans love the leagues and always want to keep up with the trends about the same.

One of the ways the fans keep up with the trends or rather start them, is TikTok. The short-form video app has gained massive popularity throughout its existence. In fact, it beat Instagram in terms of popularity in the United States.

From bringing up trends like NBA Players Jehovah Witness to Anthony Davis HIV, TikTok has influenced a lot of fans, be it NBA or NFL. The latest TikTok trend is here, and as always, it’s time for us to analyze it.

NBA or NFL Congress Video

If you are like the majority of the public and are wondering, ‘What is this NBA or NFL Congress video making its rounds through social media’, you’re in the right place. Let us go back to the start. In 2012, a YouTube Channel named Dallas Theological Seminary posted a video about Lust. During that video, Mark Bailey, now chancellor of the said seminary, mentioned some statistics.

The good people on TikTok clipped the video and uploaded it, which has ended up making rounds everywhere.

In the video, Bailey can be heard saying,

“NBA or NFL?”

“Thirty-six have been accused of spousal abuse. Seven have been arrested for fraud. Nineteen have been accused of writing bad checks. One-hundred seventeen have directly or indirectly been bankrupted at least two businesses. Three have done time for assault. Seventy-one, I repeat 71, cannot get a credit card due to their bad credit. Fourteen have been arrested on drug-related charges. Eight have been arrested for shoplifting. Twenty-one currently are defendants in lawsuits and 84 have been arrested for drunk driving in the last year.”

He concluded his point and said,

“How many of you think NBA? How many of you think NFL? Well, the answer is neither. It’s the 435 members of the United States Congress.”

These are bold accusations, and the numbers were not backed by any proof. In fact, after further research, people found out that the numbers were picked from a political blog post published in 1999.

Picking up numbers blindly like this and then putting Congressmen under fire without solid proof can be rather a dangerous practice. People need to be careful about their sources, and even though here he said his son mentioned the same, he shouldn’t have preached about it without backing his numbers.

Twitter reacts to the whole trend

Twitter is always one step ahead of everyone when it comes to the latest trends. As always, they were quick to jump on the trend and react.

